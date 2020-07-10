/
luxury apartments
75 Luxury Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$11,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.
5000 island Estates
5000 island Estates
5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,600
2979 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN. The newest and most exclusive Privé Island! This premier residence in South Florida has it all. Enter through the private elevator to this brand new and never lived in residence in Privé South Tower.
19575 Collins Ave
19575 Collins Ave
19575 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
Tastefully designed full floor 5,515 Sqft luxury unit at the Regalia available for rent. Impeccable white marble throughout the home brings balance & harmony to all 4 bed & 5.5 baths. 2,100 sqft wrap around balcony provides spectacular 360 views.
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
For lease, stunning 4 Bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms ultra luxury residence at Porsche Design Tower. This is a luxury apartment building in a class of its own.
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
17749 Collins Ave
17749 Collins Ave
17749 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$27,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17749 Collins Ave in Sunny Isles Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
18960 N Bay Rd
18960 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family.
1 Unit Available
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
301 189 ST
301 189th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
TRUE BUILDERS HOME! 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME 5 BEDROOM 6.
1 Unit Available
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
19141 N Bay Rd
19141 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,500
A RARE FIND IN SUNNY ISLES BEACH! This is a 7 Bedroom DREAM HOME, steps from the most Beautiful BEACHES! Features include 7 Bedrooms 6.
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16047 COLLINS AV
16047 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
Floor through unit with direct ocean and intracoastal view. Interior features include private elevator, 10 ft ceiling, marble floor, wood flooring in the master bdrm, electric shades, surround sound,...
Results within 1 mile of Sunny Isles Beach
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16433 NE 31st Ave
16433 Northeast 31st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
This Magnificent 6 bd, Timeless Luxury Mediterranean Residence was recently remodeled and fully furnished, located in the exclusive Eastern Shores neighborhood.
3901 Island Estates Dr
3901 Island Estates Dr
3901 Island Estates Drive, Aventura, FL
6 Bedrooms
$23,900
AVENTURA MOST EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT VILLA IN THE PRESTIGIOUS, PRIVATE GATED COMMUNITY OF ISLAND ESTATES. CELEBRATED OPULENCE & TIMELESS LUXURY IN THIS MEDITERRANEAN MANSION WITH 6 BR/8.5 BA, OVER 7,300SQFT WATER VIEWS, PRIVATE MARINA.
20201 E Country Club Dr
20201 E Country Club Dr
20201 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Boasting 6,525 SF, this magnificent fully renovated Penthouse is exquisitely designed with the finest finishes and equipped with premium appliances with breathtaking panorama views of the Atlantic Ocean and Golf Course. This 6Bed/7.
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout. Home theater & game room.
Results within 5 miles of Sunny Isles Beach
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1535 Cleveland Rd
1535 Cleveland Road, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Located on the prestigious island of Biscayne Point in Miami Beach, this house offers 3500 sqft of luxury and top of the line materials. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths fully renovated.
