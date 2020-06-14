Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunny Isles Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to cle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
18671 Collins Ave
18671 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
301 189 ST
301 189th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
TRUE BUILDERS HOME! 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME 5 BEDROOM 6.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16047 COLLINS AV
16047 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
Floor through unit with direct ocean and intracoastal view. Interior features include private elevator, 10 ft ceiling, marble floor, wood flooring in the master bdrm, electric shades, surround sound,...
Results within 1 mile of Sunny Isles Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3625 N Country Club Dr
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
487 sqft
Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3301 NE 183rd St
3301 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM, 3 1/2 BATHROOM WITH SPECTACULAR INTRACOASTAL AND SKYLINE VIEWS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3165 NE 184th St
3165 NE 184th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SHORT TERM or ANNUAL LEASE. Price listed is for one year. Short term (3 month min) starting at $3200+ per month. Fully-furnished, second floor, garden view unit at Village by the Bay in Aventura! Tastefully renovated and decorated.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3690 NE 199th St
3690 Northeast 199th Street, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
Country Club Estates Lease available! 3300+ Sq Ft, 5 bdrs, 5.5 bthrs includes a main & guest house.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3340 NE 190th St
3340 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
BEST PRICE IN THE MARKET Boaters paradise, 3 FULL bedrooms condo with 3 full bathrooms, freshly painted with new modern wood floors on bedrooms . Hidden gem.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Marcos Dr
3010 Marcos Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your unobstructed water view over Maule Lake with ocean access, 1/1 in Point East 55 or over development (one tenant must be 55 and no children under 18), new wood floors, fully equiped kitchen, fully renovated bathroom, available unfurnished

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2991 NE 185th St
2991 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1316 sqft
Enjoy living in this spacious tri-level townhome condo that features foyer and 2 car garage on first floor; kitchen, dining & living room on second level; 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on third level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3530 Mystic Pointe Dr
3530 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1181 sqft
MAGNIFICENT FURNISHED APARTMENT WITH A BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW FURNITURE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN , PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, BRAND NEW SILK SHADES , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
20941 NE 37th Ct
20941 Northeast 37th Court, Aventura, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing townhouse in a quiet friendly exclusive Intracoastal-front community of Golden Pointe.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Williams Island
1 Unit Available
2800 Island Blvd
2800 Island Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
FANTASTIC SOUTHEAST VIEWS OF INTRACOASTAL FROM THIS FULLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN UNIT IN WILLIAMS ISLAND. BRAND NEW GLASS BALCONIES PROVIDE A CLEAR AND UNBOSTRUCTED VIEWS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
18071 Biscayne Blvd
18071 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Can be available as Furnished or Unfurnished! Spacious and Cozy 2/2 with almost 1600 sq ft of space, private dining area, large living room, ample closet space, tile floors throughout home w/wood floors in the bedrooms.
City Guide for Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Site of MTV’s 2008 annual “Spring Break” celebration!

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is a city located in Miami-Dade County, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a population of 20,832 and is a popular resort area for tourists from all over the states. It’s central to many other towns and has a main drag filled with diverse shops and cafes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sunny Isles Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

