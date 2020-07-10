/
apartments with washer dryer
316 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
18201 Collins Ave 18
18201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1088 sqft
2 BR AND A DEN, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED UNIT AVAIL FOR 6 MO RENTAL. GREAT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, FURNISHED AND ACCESSORIZED FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING AT THE BEACH. MANY CUSTOM FEATURES, EURO KITCHEN, BATHS, WASHER/DRYER,LARGE TERRACE.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
210 188th St
210 188th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1511 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 188th St in Sunny Isles Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2846 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3960 194th Trl
3960 194th Trail, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,250
Fully modern renovated beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Spanish Mediterranean home in Golden Gate Estates & Marina.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
300 Sunny Isles Blvd
300 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1900 sqft
includes curtains and closet interiors With the offer, everything is automatically placed.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
17878 N Bay Rd
17878 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RELAXING WATERVIEWS IN SUNNY ISLES - Property Id: 213009 Rent now! Tremendous location a short walk to the beach. Waterviews enjoy lovely sunsets from your living room and balcony .
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16001 E Collins Ave
16001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
Fully Furnished 3/3 unit at Prestige Trump Towers. Split floor plan with spacious balcony facing east - Ocean & Bay views . Privet elevator entrance and foyer.
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
18001 N Bay Rd
18001 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
HOT Rent! Amazing 3BED/2BATH + DEN/OFFICE unit in boutique style condo! Renovated from top to bottom: open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer combo, wood in bedrooms and wood-look tile floors in living room,
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
18911 Collins Ave
18911 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2136 sqft
INCREDIBLE CITY & OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM OF THIS SPACIOUS & LUXURIOUS 3/3 IN PRESTIGIOUS RESORT STYLE OCEAN III OF SUNNY ISLES! PRIVATE ENTRANCE W/ 24 HR SECURITY, CUSTOM MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PANORAMIC EAST & WEST VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
16711 COLLINS AV
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1820 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 3Bd/3Bth UNIT WITH 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS, HUGE TERRACE WITH HURRICANE SHUTTERS. AMENITIES INCLUDE: GYM, SAUNA, HEATED POOL, CLUBROOM, BEACH SERVICE INCL.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2145 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
16699 E Collins Av
16699 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW - WAKE UP WITH A WONDERFUL VIEW OF THE SEA - FULLY FURNISHED - BEST THAN A 5 STAR HOTEL - 2 SELF PARKING SPACES ON THE 9 FLOOR - DIRECT OCEAN ACCES - MARBLE FLOORING - STAINLESS STEEL APP - WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE - HIGH SPEED
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
19111 COLLINS AV
19111 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Two Condo in prestigious Sunny Isles Beach. Unobstructed ocean view. Fully furnished 2 beds 2.5 baths plus den. Ocean front condominium. Private elevator that opens directly in your foyer. Marble floors trough out, italian kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5000 island Estates
5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,600
2979 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN. The newest and most exclusive Privé Island! This premier residence in South Florida has it all. Enter through the private elevator to this brand new and never lived in residence in Privé South Tower.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
17201 Collins Ave
17201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY OCEANSIDE BUILDING, CITY AND BAY VIEW, TWO SPLIT BEDROOMS / 2 FULL BATH, MARBLE FLOOR, CUSTOMIZE CLOSETS, NEW EUROPIAN STYLE UPGRADED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOOR, SUBZERO & MIELE APPLIANCES, TWO BALCONIES, POOL, GYM, PILATES, YOGA, AND ZUMBA
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
400 Sunny Isles Blvd
400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE/ DUPLEX FACING THE BAY & MARINA. QUIET CORNER. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS. GREAT SCHOOLS IN THE AREA. BUILDING OFFERS ALL AMENITIES. TENANT IN PLACE. SHOWINGS AFTER JULY/20TH . PLZ CHECK BROKER'S REMARKS.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
19575 Collins Ave
19575 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
Tastefully designed full floor 5,515 Sqft luxury unit at the Regalia available for rent. Impeccable white marble throughout the home brings balance & harmony to all 4 bed & 5.5 baths. 2,100 sqft wrap around balcony provides spectacular 360 views.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
For lease, stunning 4 Bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms ultra luxury residence at Porsche Design Tower. This is a luxury apartment building in a class of its own.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
17141 Collins Ave
17141 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
For Rent Minimum 6 months. Only in person you can really appreciate this magnificent turn-key ocean front, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths professionally decorated and no expenses spared. This is perfect for a family. The terrace with an astonishing 720 Sq.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
