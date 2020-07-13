/
apartments with pool
196 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Contact for Availability
Kings Point
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
400 Kings Point Dr
400 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RELAXING UNIT, ALL TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN, GREAT WATER VIEW BALCONY. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND SPACIOUS BEDROOM. POOL. NEWER GYM, RESTAURANT IN BUILDING, HAIR SALON, FULL SECURITY BUILDING AND GATE.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
19370 Collins Ave
19370 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! TOTALLY RENOVATED UNIT FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! NEW OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS! GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR! PORCELAIN FLOORS TROUGH-OUT! NEW MODERN BATHROOMS!UNBELIEVABLE PANORAMIC VIEWS
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
18201 Collins Ave 18
18201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1088 sqft
2 BR AND A DEN, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED UNIT AVAIL FOR 6 MO RENTAL. GREAT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, FURNISHED AND ACCESSORIZED FOR COMFORTABLE LIVING AT THE BEACH. MANY CUSTOM FEATURES, EURO KITCHEN, BATHS, WASHER/DRYER,LARGE TERRACE.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
100 Bayview Dr PH12
100 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,795
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rarrely availbale PH 1 bed 1.1 bath with an unbelievable view. Fully furnished, just come and enjoy newly renovated building with 24 hr security, heated pool, valet, gym. Close to everythingiP
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
17555 Collins Ave 40
17555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1 sqft
IMPECCABLY REMODELED UNIT AT WORLD FAMOUS PINNACLE CONDOMINIUM. FULLY FURNISHED WITH LUXURIOUS ITALIAN FURNITURE. SPACIOUS SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
18101 Collins Ave
18101 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice and spacious 1/1.5 in the most prestigious complex in Sunny Isles. Beautiful view of the ocean and the city. Marble floors throughout. Amenities include tennis, gym, 2 pools, sauna, 24/7 security and valet and much moreiP
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
500 Bayview Dr
500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
15901 Collins Ave
15901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2846 sqft
This Spectacular High Floor Condo with 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, opens directly on the ocean with wraparound balcony and 11' ft ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3960 194th Trl
3960 194th Trail, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,250
Fully modern renovated beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom Spanish Mediterranean home in Golden Gate Estates & Marina.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
17500 N Bay Rd
17500 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, new kitchen & appliances, porcelain floor, new bathrooms, jacuzzi. Cable and internet included, 2+ parking spaces in garage.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
300 Sunny Isles Blvd
300 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1900 sqft
includes curtains and closet interiors With the offer, everything is automatically placed.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 178th Dr
200 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Beautiful apartment in the heart of the luxury Sunny Isles area. It's only 5 minutes away from the beach! It features an amazing channel, city, and park views! The apartment features 2 bedroom and 1.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
201 178th Dr
201 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
747 sqft
Fully furnished condo. Great location close to beach , shops, etc. Pool onsite and available today. Cable and internet included.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
17021 N Bay Rd
17021 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS, 1BED/1BATH, OPEN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, PORCELAIN FLOORS, 24 HR SECURITY, ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, FULL AMENITIES, TENNIS COURT, BARBECUE AREA, GYM AND SAUNA.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16001 E Collins Ave
16001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
Fully Furnished 3/3 unit at Prestige Trump Towers. Split floor plan with spacious balcony facing east - Ocean & Bay views . Privet elevator entrance and foyer.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
18001 N Bay Rd
18001 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
HOT Rent! Amazing 3BED/2BATH + DEN/OFFICE unit in boutique style condo! Renovated from top to bottom: open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer combo, wood in bedrooms and wood-look tile floors in living room,
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16051 COLLINS AV
16051 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR DESIGNED & DECORATED UNIT WITH AMAZING DIRECT VIEWS OF THE ATALNTIC OCEAN,ONE OF THE BEST LUXURIOUS BUILDING IN SUNNY ISLES,PRIVATE ELEVATOR,MARBLE FLOOR,TOP OF LINE APPLIANCES & COUNTER TOPS,CRESTON & LUTRON CONTROLLED TV,SHADES AND
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
17875 COLLINS AV
17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2735 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated gorgeous southeast corner treasure. Luxury finishes with attention to every detail. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views. Flow through 3 bedroom plus family room. Partially furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
16425 Collins Ave
16425 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
Live the Good Life Affordably. This updated direct ocean front unit is beach contemporary. Furnished neutral tones, OCEAN VIEWS from all rooms.
