Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
10 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18911 Collins Ave
18911 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2136 sqft
INCREDIBLE CITY & OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM OF THIS SPACIOUS & LUXURIOUS 3/3 IN PRESTIGIOUS RESORT STYLE OCEAN III OF SUNNY ISLES! PRIVATE ENTRANCE W/ 24 HR SECURITY, CUSTOM MARBLE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, PANORAMIC EAST & WEST VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
16699 Collins Ave
16699 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful unit boasts panoramic and unobstructed ocean and city views with 2 private balconies, 2 assigned and 1 valet parking spaces, marble throughout, washer and dryer, gourmet kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18201 Collins Ave
18201 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2174 sqft
Beachfront Resort Style Building with Luxury at its best. Spacious floor plan, featuring 2 bedroom + den, and a large balcony overlooking the beach and the city.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17878 N Bay Rd
17878 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RELAXING WATERVIEWS IN SUNNY ISLES - Property Id: 213009 Rent now! Tremendous location a short walk to the beach. Waterviews enjoy lovely sunsets from your living room and balcony .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
210 174th St
210 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winston Towers 600 Sunny Isles Beach studio for rent. From this studio on 12 th floor you will great panoramic views - Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach. North exposure, French balcony. Separated area for the bedroom set.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new Armani Casa three bedrooms,service quarters, den, five bathrooms and powder room. Enjoy direct ocean views from living room and master bedroom and intracoastal views from the other bedrooms. Private elevator landing.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 178th Dr
200 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love this stunning apartment that’s located right in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished. 1 bedroom that includes 2 queen sized beds, 1 full bathroom, towels, sheets.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
400 Sunny Isles,2 Story
400 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BOATERS DREAM UNIQUE 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH DOUBLE HEIGHT CEILINGS, DIRECT BAY VIEW, 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 3 BATHROOM, EUROPIAN STYLE KITCHEN, EXCLUSIVE AMENITIES, DIRECT EXIT TO MARINA FROM THE BALCONY, GYM, TENNIS COURT, INFINITY POOL, SPA, MASSAGE

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16001 Collins Ave
16001 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2327 sqft
Gorgeous unit with amazing ocean and city views ready for seasonal or yearly lease at prestigious Trump Tower I. Enjoy a truly luxurious lifestyle...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
290 174th St
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOTALLY RENOVATED LUXURY 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH 1,5 BATHROOMS. HIGH STANDARD UPGRADES. DIRECT CANAL AND OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY CORNER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
18960 N Bay Rd
18960 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
19452 38 CT
19452 38th Court, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,995
6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Haulover Park
1 Unit Available
16275 COLLINS AVE
16275 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1800 sqft
Live in a boutique building with great amenities and services. Gym, wet and dry saunas, massage room, pool, jacuzzi, beach attendant , valet , conference room, social room, including a big pool patio to relax in the shade or sun.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
150 Sunny Isles Blvd
150 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ST TROPEZ - BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED 3 BED AND 2 BATH UNIT just steps away from the beach! Enjoy amazing views of the ocean and the Intracoastal. This unit features a very modern, open, floor plan with floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18555 Collins Ave
18555 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,899
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of a kind unique & exclusive building, in the pristine oceanfront blue waters of Sunny Isles, take advantage to live in the best priced unit in the building 3 bedrooms with 4.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
17315 Collins Ave
17315 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1007 sqft
Miami - Beachfront condo - Ocean views - 10th floor resort-style condo, with beach views. This is a 2/2 unit with a fully operational kitchen and living room. Unit is fully furnished with appliances, furniture, and all accessories.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18671 Collins Ave
18671 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
16711 NE Collins Ave
16711 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
FOR RENT SANDS POINTE 2/2 IN SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FACING NE WITH OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY WINDOW. IT HAS A HIGE TERRACE TO ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS AND ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 E Collins Ave
19370 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1005 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo located in the elegant Ocean Reserve, open balcony with spectacular Ocean View, fully furnished apartment with open kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
400 Sunny Isles Blvd
400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
400 Sunny isles /Unit 1401 3 beds/ 3 baths .Enjoy beautiful views Intracoastal and the Ocean from your balcony.Kitchen ready to use with top of line appliances, and cabinets.Huge walking closet in the master bed. Unit offered FURNISHED.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18683 COLLINS AV
18683 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A bright apartment located right across the beautiful beaches of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.
City Guide for Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Site of MTV’s 2008 annual “Spring Break” celebration!

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is a city located in Miami-Dade County, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a population of 20,832 and is a popular resort area for tourists from all over the states. It’s central to many other towns and has a main drag filled with diverse shops and cafes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sunny Isles Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

