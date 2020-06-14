/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
280 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
17100 N Bay Rd
17100 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1 sqft
1 bedroom furnished and ready for vacation 3-4 months in the luxury waterfront condominium Mediterranean -style, Porto Bellagio. This unit is walking distance to the beach and RK plaza with supermarket, Marshalls, restaurants and cafeterias.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
500 Bayview Dr
500 Bayview Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
Stunning Floors, Updated Kitchen w Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint throughout. Ready to Move In! Between Haulover and Golden Beach Most Spectacular Views for the Price! 1 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Low Move In Monies.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16901 COLLINS AVE
16901 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$10,500
Enjoy one of kind living from this espectacular and unique 1bed=den/2full bath residence in the sky waking up daily to unobstructed, direct ocean views from every room at the fabulous and only "Jade Signature" designed by the prestigious,
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17560 Atlantic Blvd
17560 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
504 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 Bedroom 1 and Half Bath Plus Den, 1 signed parking space, cable TV and hot water included on the rent. Easy to show. Contact LA
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19380 Collins Ave
19380 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1005 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom/1.5 bathrooms, Across from the ocean. Spacious bedroom with 3 walk in closets and wonderful amenities including: Tennis, BBQ, Gym, pool, party room, security, valet and cover parking. Maintenance includes AC and HOT/COLD water.
1 of 88
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 Collins Ave
19370 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1005 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable, and spacious apartment, totally furnished in a great location. Steps from the beach, nice restaurants, stores, and malls.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19390 Collins Ave
19390 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1000 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom Penthouse, remodeled, fully furnished in the popular Oceanview complex with the amazing water view. High ceiling, a lot of closet space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
17011 N Bay Rd
17011 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Move in ready. First month rent and 1 month deposit only. Additional association requirements. Basic cable and internet included on the rent. Laundry room steps away from the unit on the same floor. Gym, pool, BBQ area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
200 178th Dr
200 178th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1040 sqft
You’ll love this stunning apartment that’s located right in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished. 1 bedroom that includes 2 queen sized beds, 1 full bathroom, towels, sheets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
17375 Collins Ave
17375 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Condo /Hotel available right on the beautiful Sunny Islas Beach Fully furnished, all amenities building on the beach. Available monthly or yearly
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
220 Kings Point Dr
220 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Waterfront fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with water views! One block to the ocean- this one has it all including parking, laundry and waterfront pool.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
290 174th St
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
TOTALLY RENOVATED LUXURY 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN WITH 1,5 BATHROOMS. HIGH STANDARD UPGRADES. DIRECT CANAL AND OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY CORNER.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16919 N Bay Rd
16919 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Apartment in excellent condition with 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom. Ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, walking closet, gated community, heated pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, gym, BBQ area, Business room and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Kings Point
1 Unit Available
400 N Kings Point Dr
400 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
705 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the Coastal Towers across the street from the beautiful beach of Sunny Isles. This 1 bedroom 1 bath has everything you need to move in. Fantastic views of the ocean and the bay from this 15th floor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17570 Atlantic Blvd
17570 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Large One Bedroom Apartment, Now Available in Sunny Isles Beach. This unit has a small den, that can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Complete furnished. and complete upgrade unit.
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
17021 N Bay Rd
17021 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
767 sqft
GORGEOUS, 1BED/1BATH, OPEN KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, PORCELAIN FLOORS, 24 HR SECURITY, ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH, CLOSE TO AVENTURA MALL, BAL HARBOUR SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, FULL AMENITIES, TENNIS COURT, BARBECUE AREA, GYM AND SAUNA.
1 of 9
Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
1 Unit Available
253 172nd St
253 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Fully furnished 1Br/1Ba apartment across the street from the ocean in beautiful Sunny Isles Beach. Available for 6 months up to a year.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Flawless turnkey rental upgraded throughout. Top of the line furniture. Porcelain Tile floors. Large walk-in closet. Walk to the ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17800 Atlantic Blvd
17800 Atlantic Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
GREAT LOCATION! UPDATED 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS. TILE FLOORS. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS 5 5 FLOOR UNIT CONDO. JUST ONE BLOCK FROM COLLINS AVE. WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, THE BEACH, SCHOOL, AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
16909 N Bay Rd
16909 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
767 sqft
finish totally remodeled unit every thing new just finish one and a half bath and one bed. large living room for second area
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates
1 Unit Available
19370 E Collins Ave
19370 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1005 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo located in the elegant Ocean Reserve, open balcony with spectacular Ocean View, fully furnished apartment with open kitchen.
