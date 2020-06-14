Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Sunny Isles Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated August 2 at 08:30pm
Kings Point
Contact for Availability
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1253 sqft
This beachfront, high-rise property is only minutes from the Intracoastal Mall. Residents have access to luxury amenities that include a clubhouse, concierge and beautiful swimming pool. Units have full range of appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19452 38 CT
19452 38th Court, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,995
6-Bed/4.5-Bath HOUSE with HEATED POOL & jacuzzi directly on the INTRACOASTAL; DOCK UP TO 70ft BOAT; 10 min to BEACH. Master has KING Bed, Bedrooms 2 and 3 have QUEEN beds, Bedroom 4 has trundle (2 twin beds), and Bedroom 5 has full size sofa bed.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18671 Collins Ave
18671 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5000 ISLAND ESTATES DR
5000 Island Estates Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
2979 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ultra luxurious mansion in the sky. Boats welcomed! Includes 3 undercover parking spaces.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19111 Collins Ave
19111 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
OCEAN DIRECT, Corner Residence with private Foyer entrance offers Ocean & Garden Vistas. Split level Bedrooms w/plush bed mattresses, His and Hers bathroom, Marble floors, new AC with ultra violet air purifier.
Results within 1 mile of Sunny Isles Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of waterviews. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,799
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3235 NE 184th St
3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
Larger 2/2 split floor plan with all tile floors, open kitchen with bar area, full size washer and dryer, large soaking tub, huge walk in closet and much more. Private patio attached to open yard and green space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
4000 NE 168th St
4000 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
24/7 guard gated community of Eastern Shores. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Beautiful residence gated and comes with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 covered parking spaces.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 184th St
3225 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated condo in prestigious Village by the Bay - resort-style waterfront gated community in Aventura. Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances. New central A/C unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pet friendly. Gated.
Results within 5 miles of Sunny Isles Beach
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
California Club
196 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
City Guide for Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Site of MTV’s 2008 annual “Spring Break” celebration!

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida is a city located in Miami-Dade County, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway. It has a population of 20,832 and is a popular resort area for tourists from all over the states. It’s central to many other towns and has a main drag filled with diverse shops and cafes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Sunny Isles Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

