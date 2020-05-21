3368 CELENA CIRCLE

3 bedroom / 2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse located at Magnolia Glenn. Includes washer and dryer, some furniture included. Near St. Cloud, Civic Center. Beautiful community with activity center and pool. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
