St. Cloud, FL
3368 CELENA CIRCLE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

3368 CELENA CIRCLE

3368 Celena Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Celena Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom / 2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse located at Magnolia Glenn. Includes washer and dryer, some furniture included. Near St. Cloud, Civic Center. Beautiful community with activity center and pool. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

