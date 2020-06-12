42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
2444 Hassonite Street
2444 Hassonite Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1661 sqft
Available Now. Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the gated Amber Pointe Community of Kissimmee.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5102 Caspian St.
5102 Caspian Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Great townhome located in the beautiful community of Lakeshore.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
40 E COUNTRY COVE WAY
40 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
One story villa style townhouse unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Country Cove Villas community. No carpet - all ceramic tile throughout unit! Rear enclosed porch. Located close by to the community pool. HOA approval required.
Results within 10 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
80 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
$
Marydia
53 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
8 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
930 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Lake Hart
18 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1202 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Hart
13 Units Available
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1142 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Nona Place community. Gated, pet-friendly community with extensive grounds featuring lakes and walking trails, resort-style pool with sun decks and cabanas, fitness center and lounge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
East Park
53 Units Available
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1111 sqft
Near Eagle Creek Golf Course and Eagle Creek Elementary School. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters and in-suite laundry facilities. Modern clubhouse, pool and 3,200-square-foot gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
950 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Tropical Park
77 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1003 sqft
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Windrose at Southmeadow
1 Unit Available
589 Cresting Oak Cir
589 Cresting Oak Cir, Southchase, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1303 sqft
Wonderful 3/2 in the great community of Oakcrest! Water is included and the property comes with an in unit washer and dryer. It is near the Florida turnpike, and close to stores and restaurants. Schedule your viewing today! Don't miss out.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Destiny Boulevard 308
1904 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
Unit 308 Available 07/01/20 Over sized/Upgraded 2/2 near Disney - Property Id: 190273 Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
59 Cordona Dr #D
59 Cordona Dr, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
*Video tour now available!* Super clean - move-in ready 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT in Poinciana - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
10656 Savannah Wood Dr 97
10656 Savannah Wood Dr, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1071 sqft
Lake Nona 2/2 Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in the gated community of Savannah Pines at Lake Nona.

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Lake Nona
1 Unit Available
13421 Granger Ave.
13421 Granger Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
2/2 Townhome for rent in Laureate Park - Lake Nona! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Cloud rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,011 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in St. Cloud, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,011 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in St. Cloud.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

