Apartment List
/
FL
/
st cloud
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

82 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Cloud renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Sky Meadow Lane
2000 Sky Meadow Lane, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1676 sqft
Listing Agent - Jessica Rivera - jessica@larosapm.com - 407-735-6557 - This beautiful home is located in a charming, community featuring exquisite landscaping, lake views, a fitness center, a tennis court, a playground and a lovely pool.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
5035 Caspian Street - 1
5035 Caspian St, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1617 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage located in a gated community near Lake Nona. Nice Open Floor plan with all bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
1931 Stillwood Way
1931 Stillwood Way, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 06:49pm
Harmony
1 Unit Available
6919 Cupseed Lane
6919 Cupseed Lane, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2335 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 -+ bath home with 2,335 square feet living space in a great location within Harmony. Two Master Suites (one on each floor), with a great floor plan throughout.
Results within 10 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Lake Hart
17 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
9 Units Available
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Hart
13 Units Available
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1353 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Nona Place community. Gated, pet-friendly community with extensive grounds featuring lakes and walking trails, resort-style pool with sun decks and cabanas, fitness center and lounge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
East Park
50 Units Available
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,137
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1281 sqft
Near Eagle Creek Golf Course and Eagle Creek Elementary School. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, granite counters and in-suite laundry facilities. Modern clubhouse, pool and 3,200-square-foot gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$955
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1310 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include gated entry, fitness center, and pool. Apartments feature washer/dryer, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Located close to the Kissimmee Gateway Airport and Vine Street Square.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Crestwood
46 Units Available
Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,474
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1093 sqft
The natural choice for your next chapter. Welcome to Calirosa, where you’ll find everything you need to live an active lifestyle is at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 21 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Gables At Lakeside
1209 Bermuda Lakes Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will fall in love unique and spacious floor plans with impressive, modern amenities, surrounded by lush greenery, and shimmering lakes. The Gables at Lakeside is centrally located near all major employers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2280 San Vital
2280 San Vital Dr, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
This RECENTLY RENOVATED Great 3BR 2BA Townhome is located within the gated Vacation Resort Venetian Bay Villages just minutes to Shopping and Dining (THE LOOP MALL with Movie Theater - only 5min drive) and close to all Major Attractions When

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bellalago
1 Unit Available
3628 Weatherfield Dr
3628 Weatherfield Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2015 sqft
Resort-style living in the beautiful sought out Bellalago exclusive gated community. Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home recently updated. Gorgeous millennial style contemporary flooring will go well with all decor.
City Guide for St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.

You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Cloud, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Cloud renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Cloud 3 BedroomsSt. Cloud Accessible Apartments
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with GymSt. Cloud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Cloud Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Cloud Furnished ApartmentsSt. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus