144 Apartments for rent in Grenelefe, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3552 Camelot Dr #3552
3552 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
937 sqft
- (RLNE3550088)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
940 Tennis Way
940 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
974 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom condo located in the beautiful quaint Grene Lefe golf community.
Results within 5 miles of Grenelefe
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1209 Margaret Ave
1209 Margaret Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 261926 Duplex for rent located in Haines City.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2153 Mystic Ring Loop
2153 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1245 sqft
COZY RESORT STYLE 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Gorgeous Resort Style 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom duplex!!! This property is situated in the beautiful gated "LAKE MARION RESORT" The property features wood & tile flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2352 Rock Drive
2352 Rock Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
2104 sqft
Two Story Poinciana Home - Fantastic 2 story home in Poinciana! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on the Polk County side close to the new park. Great home at a great price. Lots of room to stretch out or entertain a whole crowd.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 9th St N
233 North 9th Street, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Haines City - Property Id: 261480 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath single-family home located in Haines City Florida. Nearby schools include Haines City Senior High School, Shelley S. Boone Middle School and Ridge Community High School.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1410 Teal Court
1410 Teal Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,290
2797 sqft
Huge two-story house for Lease-Purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $35,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
514 Peace Dr.
514 Peace Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
3 bedroom home in Poinciana Available Now ! - 3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana AVAILABLE NOW!!! This open split floor plan home offers ceramic tile throughout, eat in kitchen with bar and panty, over looking the living and dining room combo,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
210 Greenfield Rd
210 Greenfield Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Lovely family home in Cypresswood community - Property Id: 128341 Spacious 3 bdrm. 2 bath home recently updated in open concept style with large enclosed patio. Extremity large yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
482 Danube Drive
482 Danube Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
482 Danube Drive - ... Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1638 Sail Drive
1638 Sail Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
436 Arkansas Ct.
436 Arkansas Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,460
1613 sqft
Charming Poinciana Home - This charming home boats four bedrooms and two baths. This is going to impress most people.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1340 Coriander Dr
1340 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1904 sqft
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Town homes, and Single Family Homes).
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
420 N 6TH STREET
420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage! All wood look laminate flooring throughout for ease of cleaning. New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property has blinds and fans throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
398 Aster Court
398 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
