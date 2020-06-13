Apartment List
/
FL
/
st cloud
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

112 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET
1496 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Listing Agent: Naty Gonzalez NATYREALTORFL@YAHOO.COM 407-766-7331 - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful two story brick paved walkway colonial style home with covered porch. As you enter you will be greeted with a high volume ceiling in the foyer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2122 sqft
3579 Sanctuary Dr. Available 06/19/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2109 Continental St.
2109 Continental Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1720 sqft
2109 Continental St. - * Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud - Unfurnished 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with ceramic floor tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE
3863 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1757 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pool Home with POOL CARE INCLUDED! Home features large formal living and dining areas at entry. Spacious kitchen with eat in dinette area and breakfast bar that open to family room.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Reese Court Lot 3
272 Reese Ct, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1393 sqft
272 Reese Court Lot 3 Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3061 Sandstone Cr.
3061 Sandstone Circle, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2321 sqft
Single family home in Keystone Pointe, St. Cloud - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2300 sq st! Open/split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, formal living and dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Harmony
1 Unit Available
6804 Butterfly Drive
6804 Butterfly Drive, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2186 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3571 Soda Springs Ln.
3571 Soda Springs Ln, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2146 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 4/3 Home in Kissimmee/Lake Nona Area! Available Now! - Brand new home conveniently located close to major roads, airport, shops, and Lake Nona District. All appliances under builder warranty.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 La Fortuna Blvd
1214 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1922 sqft
Condo in La Fortuna, Kissimmee - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in a Gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 La Fortuna Blvd
1218 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
Townhome in La Fortuna, Kissimmee - Beautiful townhome in gated community of La Fortuna located in the east side of town. Close to stores, restaurants and schools. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 La Fortuna Blvd
1205 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
Townhome in La Fortuna, Kissimmee - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work.

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebble Pointe
1 Unit Available
2902 Roxbury Ct
2902 Roxbury Court, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2084 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Full Bath High Ceiling Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Kissimmee FL! Welcome home to this

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Magic Landings Blvd.
160 Magic Landings Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1848 sqft
160 Magic Landings Blvd. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buenaventura Lakes
1 Unit Available
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT
305 Theophilo Mansur Ct, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community 2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harmony
1 Unit Available
6804 Little Blue Lane
6804 Little Blue Lane, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2184 sqft
6804 Little Blue Lane Available 06/15/20 3/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Home in Harmony, FL - Renaissance series Lennar home. Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with a two car rear load garage located off the back patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2128 Cypress Bay Blvd
2128 Cypress Bay Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1177 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single story end unit in gated community of Townhouses. Screened porch, washer and dryer hookups inside.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
2444 Hassonite Street
2444 Hassonite Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1661 sqft
Available Now. Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the gated Amber Pointe Community of Kissimmee.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
5035 Caspian Street - 1
5035 Caspian St, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1617 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage located in a gated community near Lake Nona. Nice Open Floor plan with all bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Harmony
1 Unit Available
3135 Dark Sky Dr.
3135 Dark Sky Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2076 sqft
Stunning 4/3 with a sprawling 2100 sq. ft, available for immediate move in. This home has beautiful granite counter tops, black cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Contact Amanda at 407-619-0572 to view today! MBT Homes is a licensed brokerage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2626 EMERALD LAKES COURT
2626 Emerald Lake Court, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1856 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH LUXURY CONDO LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF EMERALD LAKE FROM THE PRIVATE PATIO. JUST MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND TURNPIKE.
City Guide for St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.

You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Cloud, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Cloud renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Cloud 3 BedroomsSt. Cloud Accessible Apartments
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with GymSt. Cloud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Cloud Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Cloud Furnished ApartmentsSt. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus