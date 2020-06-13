112 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with balcony
St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.
You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Cloud renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.