Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

214 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET
1496 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Listing Agent: Naty Gonzalez NATYREALTORFL@YAHOO.COM 407-766-7331 - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful two story brick paved walkway colonial style home with covered porch. As you enter you will be greeted with a high volume ceiling in the foyer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1870 sqft
1555 Reflection Cove Available 07/10/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 Seven Oaks Dr.
2510 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2497 Deer Creek
2497 Deer Creek Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1715 sqft
BRISTOL COVE AT DEER CREEK- MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! - Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet through out, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar and pantry overlooking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Ashton Park Place
1804 Ashton Park Place, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1580 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Home in St Cloud! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home . The kitchen features plenty of storage for all of your kitchen gadgets as well as beautiful appliances in place and a convenient breakfast bar.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3042 Drema Drive
3042 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1495 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud - Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. NO HOA! Open floor plan and two car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3579 Sanctuary Dr. Available 06/19/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2109 Continental St.
2109 Continental Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1720 sqft
2109 Continental St. - * Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud - Unfurnished 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with ceramic floor tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5231 Silver Thistle Ln
5231 Silver Thistle Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5231 Silver Thistle Ln in St. Cloud. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2104 Justice Lane
2104 Justice Lane, St. Cloud, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1712 HAWKSBILL LANE
1712 Hawksbill Lane, St. Cloud, FL
Like Brand New! Great location, close to the beaches, Lake Nona's Medical City, and Saint Cloud's Lakefront. The spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
3807 Enchantment Lane
3807 Enchantment Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
This beautiful custom built home includes 3 bedrooms and an office, or you can use it as a formal dining room. With over 1800 sq ft. It features a split floor plan with an inside laundry room, great room concept.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE
3863 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1757 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pool Home with POOL CARE INCLUDED! Home features large formal living and dining areas at entry. Spacious kitchen with eat in dinette area and breakfast bar that open to family room.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4852 Grand Vista Ln.
4852 Grand Vista Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1706 sqft
- This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home. Upon entry you are welcomed with the formal dining room located off the foyer with an arched access detail and tons of natural light. This space could also be used for a flex space, den or office if needed.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85
3574 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 Available 05/01/20 4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St.

1 of 5

Last updated March 8 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
4840 WINDBOURNE WAY
4840 Windbourne Way, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1875 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Enjoy a spacious home with plush carpet throughout and plenty of windows that bring in natural lighting. The kitchen includes modern dark appliances, beautiful cabinets, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 8

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3595 YELLOW BIRD COURT
3595 Yellow Bird Court, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1389 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a screened in-ground pool and lanai. This home is also fenced for extra privacy. Renters insurance required.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 Reese Court Lot 3
272 Reese Ct, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1393 sqft
272 Reese Court Lot 3 Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1679 Bay Breeze Dr
1679 Bay Breeze Dr, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedroom Single Story St. Cloud, FL - Come enjoy this single story "like new" home in the beautiful community of Westerly in St. Cloud Florida. This 4 bedroom home has ceramic tile throughout the main living space and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3061 Sandstone Cr.
3061 Sandstone Circle, Osceola County, FL
Single family home in Keystone Pointe, St. Cloud - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2300 sq st! Open/split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, formal living and dinning room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4956 BLANCHE COURT
4956 Blanche Ct, Osceola County, FL
Lake life !!!!!! Perfectly with a garage that is big enough to fit a whole boat! With a sportsman garage, you can ensure plenty of space for storage and the pleasure of having your boat in a covered garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Twin Lake
1 Unit Available
5555 E IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY
5555 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Don't miss out on this quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located right off E Irlo Bronson in Saint Cloud! This single family home sits on wide open 4 +/- acre of land for complete privacy. This property is fully fenced and will allow up to 3 horses.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1453 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Cloud rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,011 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in St. Cloud, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,011 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in St. Cloud.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

