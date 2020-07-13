AL
/
FL
/
st cloud
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

96 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 9 at 01:27pm
4 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 E 5th Street
7 East 5th Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1110 sqft
7 E 5th Street Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3/2 Duplex in St. Cloud Located Close to Lakefront - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in St. Cloud near the Lakefront. This property will have brand new paint and LVT flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2122 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown. Large downstairs living area with half bath and additional dining space with access to back patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3924 Blackberry Cir
3924 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1587 sqft
Come home to this beautiful home in the Blackberry Creek subdivision. The home has been updated and feels incredibly warm and fresh and features new plank flooring which is just beautiful. It has 3 beds and 2 baths with a double car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
St. Cloud
201 6th Street
201 6th Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1400 sqft
201 6th Street Available 07/17/20 Charming 3/1.5 St. Cloud Home w/ Fenced Yard & Bonus Room - Charming 3/1.5 spacious fenced home in St. Cloud close to the Lakefront.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deer Creek
2497 Deer Creek
2497 Deer Creek Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1715 sqft
BRISTOL COVE AT DEER CREEK- MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! - Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet through out, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar and pantry overlooking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
St. Cloud
716 Missouri Ave
716 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
2/1 Home in Downtown St. Cloud. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath single family home located in Downtown St. Cloud. Home has tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer hooks in laundry closet. Large fenced back yard with shed. Located close to St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1033 TONY CIRCLE
1033 Tony Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath in Canoe Creek Woods. Large patio & fenced yard! Mature landscaping. Complete with all appliances including washer and dryer in inside laundry room.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Anthem Park
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1607 REFLECTION COVE
1607 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1695 sqft
Available 8/5/2020. It doesn’t get much better than this- Excellent condition Townhome is waiting for you to call it home. With almost 1700 sf ft of room, this 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Bonito floor plan is SPACIOUS and OPEN.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
278 Reese Court
278 Reese Ct, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1393 sqft
278 Reese Court Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Twin Lake
5555 E IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY
5555 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Don't miss out on this quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located right off E Irlo Bronson in Saint Cloud! This single family home sits on wide open 4 +/- acre of land for complete privacy. This property is fully fenced and will allow up to 3 horses.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
153 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1973 Grand Oak Drive
1973 Grand Oak Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1760 sqft
Fantastic Heritage Key Townhouse - You are not going to want to pass up on this fantastic opportunity to live in the sought after Heritage Key Villas. This two story town home has four bedrooms and three baths PLUS a downstairs half bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 La Fortuna Blvd
1218 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
Townhome in La Fortuna, Kissimmee*** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - Beautiful townhome in gated community of La Fortuna located in the east side of town. Close to stores, restaurants and schools. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2338 Cordova Ct.
2338 Cordova Court, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1293 sqft
Single Family Home 3/2 - Unfurnished 3/2 1 car garage home available April 01, 2017, Open floor plan Tiles throughout, Spacious yard, Located in the beautiful community of Monterrey Village@Lakeside, Near stores, Schools, major high way,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
160 Magic Landings Blvd.
160 Magic Landings Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1848 sqft
Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 87

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 La Fortuna Blvd
1214 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1922 sqft
Condo in La Fortuna, Kissimmee *** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in a Gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
5283 Brydon Woods Cir
5283 Brydon Woods Cir, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2670 sqft
This beautiful 5/3 is located in the Gated Community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee. This is a 2 story home has a separate living room and family room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
1877 Stillwood Way
1877 Stillwood Way, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2810 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
5102 Caspian St.
5102 Caspian Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Great townhome located in the beautiful community of Lakeshore.
Rent Report
St. Cloud

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Cloud rents increased over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Cloud, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Cloud 3 BedroomsSt. Cloud Accessible ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with GymSt. Cloud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Cloud Apartments with ParkingSt. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Cloud Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Cloud Furnished ApartmentsSt. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus