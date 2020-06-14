Apartment List
/
FL
/
st cloud
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

150 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with garage

St. Cloud apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3879 BLACKBERRY CREEK DRIVE
3879 Blackberry Cir, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1471 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been meticulously maintained and is absolutely IMMACULATE! As you approach the property you will see the attractive curb appeal with mature landscaping and beautiful palm in the front yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2510 Seven Oaks Dr.
2510 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2122 sqft
3579 Sanctuary Dr. Available 06/19/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3042 Drema Drive
3042 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1495 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud - Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. NO HOA! Open floor plan and two car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2497 Deer Creek
2497 Deer Creek Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1715 sqft
BRISTOL COVE AT DEER CREEK- MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! - Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet through out, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar and pantry overlooking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2109 Continental St.
2109 Continental Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1720 sqft
2109 Continental St. - * Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in Anthem Park St. Cloud - Unfurnished 3 beds, 2 baths and 2 car garage home. Open/split floor plan with ceramic floor tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms only.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1804 Ashton Park Place
1804 Ashton Park Place, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1580 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Home in St Cloud! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home . The kitchen features plenty of storage for all of your kitchen gadgets as well as beautiful appliances in place and a convenient breakfast bar.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1870 sqft
1555 Reflection Cove Available 07/10/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5231 Silver Thistle Ln
5231 Silver Thistle Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5231 Silver Thistle Ln in St. Cloud. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1712 HAWKSBILL LANE
1712 Hawksbill Lane, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Like Brand New! Great location, close to the beaches, Lake Nona's Medical City, and Saint Cloud's Lakefront. The spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home has an upgraded kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3807 Enchantment Lane
3807 Enchantment Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
This beautiful custom built home includes 3 bedrooms and an office, or you can use it as a formal dining room. With over 1800 sq ft. It features a split floor plan with an inside laundry room, great room concept.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
2552 6TH STREET
2552 6th Street, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom 1 bath updated duplex with 1 car garage and nice tile throughout is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen cabinets and solid-surface counter tops with good size dinette.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3863 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE
3863 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1757 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Pool Home with POOL CARE INCLUDED! Home features large formal living and dining areas at entry. Spacious kitchen with eat in dinette area and breakfast bar that open to family room.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85
3574 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1880 sqft
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 Available 05/01/20 4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St.

1 of 5

Last updated March 8 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
4840 WINDBOURNE WAY
4840 Windbourne Way, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1875 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Enjoy a spacious home with plush carpet throughout and plenty of windows that bring in natural lighting. The kitchen includes modern dark appliances, beautiful cabinets, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 8

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3595 YELLOW BIRD COURT
3595 Yellow Bird Court, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1389 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a screened in-ground pool and lanai. This home is also fenced for extra privacy. Renters insurance required.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3061 Sandstone Cr.
3061 Sandstone Circle, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2321 sqft
Single family home in Keystone Pointe, St. Cloud - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2300 sq st! Open/split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, formal living and dinning room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 Reese Court Lot 3
272 Reese Ct, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1393 sqft
272 Reese Court Lot 3 Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5930 Alligator Lake Shore W Garage Apt.
5930 Alligator Lake Shore West, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
462 sqft
- (RLNE5788334)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4956 BLANCHE COURT
4956 Blanche Ct, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2291 sqft
Lake life !!!!!! Perfectly with a garage that is big enough to fit a whole boat! With a sportsman garage, you can ensure plenty of space for storage and the pleasure of having your boat in a covered garage.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Magic Landings Blvd.
160 Magic Landings Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1848 sqft
160 Magic Landings Blvd. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
940 Vicenza Street
940 Vicenza Street, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Very Nice 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in Narcoossee Village of St.
City Guide for St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.

You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Cloud 3 BedroomsSt. Cloud Accessible Apartments
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with GymSt. Cloud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Cloud Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Cloud Furnished ApartmentsSt. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus