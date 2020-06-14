Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Cloud renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
1213 7th street
1213 7th Street, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom Studio - This newly remodeled studio apartment above this main house is now available for rent. New vinyl wood flooring, new appliance and freshly painted.

1 Unit Available
2510 Seven Oaks Dr.
2510 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St.
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 Unit Available
2444 Hassonite Street
2444 Hassonite Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1661 sqft
Available Now. Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story townhouse in the gated Amber Pointe Community of Kissimmee.

1 Unit Available
2885 Running Brook Circle
2885 Running Brook Cir, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1673 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This Extremely Well taken care of Single Family Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms on a Fantastic Location. Around 10-15 minutes away from Lake Nona and Medical City.
Lake Hart
18 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
$
Osceola Corporate Center
77 Units Available
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
$
Marydia
54 Units Available
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! App & admin fees waived when you move-in within seven days of your first contact, plus two months free! *Select units only, through 6/15/20. See agent for details.
$
Tropical Park
78 Units Available
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
$
14 Units Available
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.

1 Unit Available
14109 Budsworth Circle 1
14109 Budworth Circle, Orange County, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$2,600
2828 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 LOOKING FOR YOUR DREAM HOME WITH THE OPTION TO BUY - Property Id: 190732 Summer is near enjoy this model pool home on a beautiful waterfront lot in the Eagle Creek golf community.

1 Unit Available
2358 Chatham Place
2358 Chatham Place Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1760 sqft
*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 6/15/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.

1 Unit Available
10061 Stratford Pointe Ave
10061 Stratford Pointe Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1841 sqft
10061 Stratford Pointe Ave Available 07/10/20 Lake Nona - Welcome to your single family, beautifully designed home. With just under 1900 sq. ft.

Lake Nona
1 Unit Available
8453 Laureate Blvd
8453 Laureate Boulevard, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2350 sqft
8453 Laureate Blvd Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4/3.5 in Laureate Park in Lake Nona - 8453 Laureate Blvd is located in the beautiful community of Laureate Park in the desirable Lake Nona area.

1 Unit Available
13519 Goostry Point Orange
13519 Goostry Point, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2238 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek.

Center Lake
1 Unit Available
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1186 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included.

Lake Nona
1 Unit Available
12059 KAJETAN LANE
12059 Kajetan Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1680 sqft
Magnificent WATERFRONT villa/duplex with 2 CAR GARAGE located in beautiful gated Villagewalk at Lake Nona. ALL YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. WONDERFUL WALKING AND BIKING thru this whole development.

Hunters Creek
1 Unit Available
14212 SPORTS CLUB WAY
14212 Sports Club Way, Hunters Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2225 sqft
Welcome to Sandhill Trace, a gated golf community in the heart of Hunters Creek.

1 Unit Available
3858 Bay Club Cir, Unit 201
3858 Bay Club Circle, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
910 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Ready for Move In Today! - Gorgeous 2 Bed and 2 Bath unit available now. Open Living room Dining room combo with beautiful wood floors. Quaint Kitchen with all matching appliances and bar area for extra seating.

The Oaks
1 Unit Available
1605 Tail Feather Dr
1605 Tail Feathers Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2445 sqft
A home never comes up for rent in this community! Sought after golf course gated community Eagles Nest is the place that everyone wants. Walking into this beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home you a greeted with an amazingly spacious layout.
City Guide for St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.

You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Cloud, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Cloud renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

