307 Apartments for rent in Osceola County, FL📍
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1397 sqft
Discover your new home at Dolce Living Royal Palm. This brand new apartment community is located at 3250 Orleans Ave in Kissimmee, FL. The leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment. Give us a call now to schedule your tour.
Championsgate Village
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1389 sqft
Located in downtown ChampionsGate, near medical offices and restaurants. Ample on-site amenities including a large clubhouse, cyber cafe, outdoor living room and poolside cabana. Bark park for pets.
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1261 sqft
Redefine what stylish living in Kissimmee, FL means at Verano Apartments.
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
992 sqft
Close to Route 27 and Double Eagle Drive. Beautiful apartment homes with plenty of storage, a modern kitchen, patio/balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features a pool, playground, coffee bar, and gym.
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
990 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
Celebration
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Championsgate Village
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
The Grand at Westside
3250 Douglas Grand Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ultra-luxurious apartment complex with resort-style zero edge pool and 24-hour fitness center. Great Kissimmee neighborhood location with restaurants, shops and nightlife close by. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1246 sqft
Between I-4 and Central Florida GreeneWay, next to US 192. Close to Disney World, Falcon's Fire Golf Course, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Regal Oaks Resort. Pet-friendly apartments with paw spa, zen garden, recycling pickup at your door, in-unit laundry, tropical swimming pool.
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1198 sqft
Short drive to Downtown Kissimmee and Orlando parks. On-site amenities include a pool, game center, sports court and fitness center. Large walk-in closets, updated appliances and move-in ready interiors.
Happy Trails
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1308 sqft
At Integra Sunrise Parc paradise is at your doorstep. Conveniently located off West Osceola Parkway in bright Kissimmee, everything you could want is right at your fingertips.
The Aspect
3101 Segreto Ln, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1226 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in tranquil complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and playground. Walt Disney World resort is on the doorstep, and nearby I-4 provides access to Orlando and Tampa.
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
684 sqft
Vine Street Square and Highway 192 put shopping and dining within easy access to this community's residents. Onsite amenities include a fitness center and WiFi at the pool. Apartments feature breakfast bars and in-unit laundry.
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1256 sqft
Fantastic location off Highway 522. Modern, luxury apartments with in-unit fireplaces, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including a pool, game room, business center, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Trash valet. Pet-friendly.
Marydia
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1272 sqft
NOW OPEN! IN-PERSON, VIRTUAL & SELF-GUIDED TOURS ARE AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT! Move-in by July 31, 2020, and receive up to six weeks free! *See agent for details.
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,167
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1200 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-270, I-70 and I-670 with easy access to Homestead Park and Heritage Golf Club. 24/7 fitness center, playground, pool and dog park on premises. Recently renovated apartments.
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Osceola Corporate Center
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1301 sqft
Great location in Kissimmee near Lakefront Park, the LOOP, Lake Eola and the Fresh Market. LEED Silver apartments with walk-in closets, detached garages and hardwood flooring.
Celebration
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Niido Orlando
3100 Domain Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,178
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1291 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments equipped with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, large walk-in closets, washer/dryer, custom kitchen island, and patio/solarium. Community features pool, fire pit, pet park, bocce and volleyball court, and more.
