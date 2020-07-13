Apartment List
/
FL
/
st cloud
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

146 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with pool

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 9 at 01:27pm
4 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2122 sqft
Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown. Large downstairs living area with half bath and additional dining space with access to back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Anthem Park
2104 Justice Lane
2104 Justice Lane, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1931 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Anthem Park
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85
3574 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1880 sqft
3574 Sanctuary Drive - Lot 85 Available 05/01/20 4/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Townhome in St. Cloud - Beautiful energy efficient townhome with one car garage and bonus room located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St.

1 of 8

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3595 YELLOW BIRD COURT
3595 Yellow Bird Court, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1389 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a screened in-ground pool and lanai. This home is also fenced for extra privacy. Renters insurance required.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1607 REFLECTION COVE
1607 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1695 sqft
Available 8/5/2020. It doesn’t get much better than this- Excellent condition Townhome is waiting for you to call it home. With almost 1700 sf ft of room, this 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths Bonito floor plan is SPACIOUS and OPEN.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4005 PEMBERLY PINES CIRCLE
4005 Pemberly Pines Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
3/2.5 townhouse, 2 story, Kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room/Dining room combo. Inside laundry hook-ups. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool. Located near shopping, restaurants, and Florida Turnpike access.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
153 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
45 Silver Park Cir
45 Silver Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home. Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1973 Grand Oak Drive
1973 Grand Oak Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1760 sqft
Fantastic Heritage Key Townhouse - You are not going to want to pass up on this fantastic opportunity to live in the sought after Heritage Key Villas. This two story town home has four bedrooms and three baths PLUS a downstairs half bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1218 La Fortuna Blvd
1218 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
Townhome in La Fortuna, Kissimmee*** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - Beautiful townhome in gated community of La Fortuna located in the east side of town. Close to stores, restaurants and schools. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2303 Santa Lucia Street
2303 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1213 sqft
Monterey Village features beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home. Single car garage. Updated kitchen with black appliances. Separate laundry closet (washer and dryer not included. Screen lanai. High ceilings. A MUST SEE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
160 Magic Landings Blvd.
160 Magic Landings Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1848 sqft
Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT
305 Theophilo Mansur Ct, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community 2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Remington
642 Chadbury Way, Windsor Park, Remington
642 Chadbury Way, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2835 sqft
Great location! Remington...Back onto the Golf course in Windsor Park! Big and beauiful and completely renovated. Looks like new this 5 bedroom 3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
40 E Country Cove Way
40 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
2/2 Villa ready for new tenants now! - One story villa style townhouse unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Country Cove Villas community. No carpet - all ceramic tile throughout unit! Rear enclosed porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1214 La Fortuna Blvd
1214 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1922 sqft
Condo in La Fortuna, Kissimmee *** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in a Gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Deepwater Dr
6150 Deepwater Drive, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Newly Renovated 1/1 - Newly renovated 1/1 on the lake. Beautiful kitchen, new stainless steel appliances, movable island, new flooring etc. Gated community in Shelter Cove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2077 Heritage key Boulevard - 1
2077 Heritage Key Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1408 sqft
Freshly Painted! Beautiful Water View! Features tile thru out first floor, white kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, open concept, Kitchen island, Screened Porch, indoor laundry and more! Gated Community with Olympic size community pool,

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
5283 Brydon Woods Cir
5283 Brydon Woods Cir, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2670 sqft
This beautiful 5/3 is located in the Gated Community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee. This is a 2 story home has a separate living room and family room.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
5035 Caspian Street - 1
5035 Caspian St, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1617 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage located in a gated community near Lake Nona. Nice Open Floor plan with all bedrooms are upstairs.

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Cloud rents increased over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Cloud, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Cloud 3 BedroomsSt. Cloud Accessible ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
    St. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with GymSt. Cloud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Cloud Apartments with ParkingSt. Cloud Apartments with Pool
    St. Cloud Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Cloud Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Cloud Furnished ApartmentsSt. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
    Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
    Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
    Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
    Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus