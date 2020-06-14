Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

17 Furnished Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 Unit Available
1183 playa del sol ln
1183 Playa del Sol Ln, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
single Room for rent, not an apartment!!! - Property Id: 220804 rooms for rent on this beautiful home!! looking for a single female or male responsible,clean and most important have a job to sustain the rent as well as to be able to getting along
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud

1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....
Results within 10 miles of St. Cloud
Lake Hart
18 Units Available
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1570 sqft
Our luxurious one, two, and three bedroom Lake Nona apartments for rent raise the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our apartments near Sea World offer everything you could as for, including a convenient location.
$
21 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,278
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1118 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.

1 Unit Available
8000 Prestbury dr
8000 Prestbury Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful townhouse for rent! - FURNISHED Corner Unit! This beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse features an open concept first floor with tile flooring, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and upgraded 42 cabinets.

1 Unit Available
1603 Lima Ave
1603 Lime St, Campbell, FL
9 Bedrooms
$3,999
5214 sqft
1603 Lima Ave Available 06/15/20 Windsor at Westsides -Fully Furnished - Relax in your resort style vacation home in Windsor at Westsides Mediterranean-themed community and enjoy resort-style amenities such as outside fireplace, resort-style pool,

1 Unit Available
2204 San Vittorino Cir, unit 107
2204 San Vittorino Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available now! 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED UNIT IN VENETIAN BAY, NEAR THE LOOP AND HUNTERS CREEK. Tenant needs to schedule pest control service with Venetian Bay for once a month, at no cost.Application fee is $60.

1 Unit Available
4104 ENCHANTED OAKS CIRCLE
4104 Enchanted Oaks Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
728 sqft
Second Floor fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a pool view. The rent includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
900 LAS FUENTES DRIVE
900 Las Fuentes Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1907 sqft
MONTH to MONTH! All Utilities included. Furnished 4 bed/3 bath with Private Pool and everything included, electricity, water, internet, pool, just like a Vacation Home, rental amount of $2,950 is based on a 30 days rental, cleaning fee not included.

1 Unit Available
1146 S Beach Cir
1146 South Beach Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1468 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse.

1 Unit Available
4129 SOUTHERN OAKS CT 810
4129 Southern Oaks Ct, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
993 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo includes all utilities; electricity, water/sewer, cable, telephone, and waste removal. Includes a laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. The unit is located next to the game room and playground.

Cypress Reserve
1 Unit Available
2481 HINSDALE DRIVE
2481 Hinesdale Drive, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2400 sqft
Come live in the Luxury living of Florida, bring groceries and a tooth brush. Property is ready and available in security gated Cypress Reserve with recreational facilities.

1 Unit Available
2202 KEY WEST COURT
2202 Key West Court, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1026 sqft
Magnificent two bedroom condo, fully furnished and equipped. Modernly renovated throughout and beautifully designed.

1 Unit Available
5140 ADELAIDE DRIVE
5140 Adelaide Dr, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1782 sqft
Stunning Fully Furnished Corner Unit Townhouse located in the gated community of Compass Bay Resort, only five minutes from Disney World! This home features 4BD/3.5BTH 1,782 SQFT, one car garage.

1 Unit Available
1105 GETTYSBURG COURT
1105 Gettysburg Court, Kissimmee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Beautiful home located in a cul-de-sac! It has everything you could ask for! This 1950 sqft home features four bedrooms, two bath, two car garage, an open floor plan with beautiful views to its private pool and the lake.

1 Unit Available
2734 RIO GRANDE TRAIL
2734 Rio Grande Trail, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
This cozy 3 bedroom and 2-bathroom furnished condo is very well located, you will be impressed by the large bay window which gives an elegant touch to the spacious living room/dining room combo.

June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Cloud rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,011 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Winter Springs has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,346, while one-bedrooms go for $1,124.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,251, while one-bedrooms go for $1,045.
    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,554; rents went down 0.9% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,011; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in St. Cloud, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,011 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in St. Cloud.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,070
    $1,280
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Kissimmee
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.7%
    -0.1%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.7%
    1.1%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    0.3%
    -0.3%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -2.7%
    Ocoee
    $1,240
    $1,480
    -2%
    -0.4%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,550
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,350
    -1.1%
    3.5%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    -1.2%
    -1.4%
    Casselberry
    $1,090
    $1,300
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Lake Mary
    $1,330
    $1,600
    -1.3%
    -0.4%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

