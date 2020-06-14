Apartment List
122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL

Finding an apartment in St. Cloud that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated May 13 at 08:50pm
$
3 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2510 Seven Oaks Dr.
2510 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3579 Sanctuary Dr.
3579 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2122 sqft
3579 Sanctuary Dr. Available 06/19/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage Located in St. Cloud - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3042 Drema Drive
3042 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1495 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud - Beautiful, 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. NO HOA! Open floor plan and two car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deer Creek
1 Unit Available
2497 Deer Creek
2497 Deer Creek Boulevard, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1715 sqft
BRISTOL COVE AT DEER CREEK- MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! - Split floor plan home offers ceramic tile and carpet through out, formal living and dining combo, kitchen with bar and pantry overlooking the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet,

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1496 SOFTSHELL STREET
1496 Softshell Street, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2679 sqft
Listing Agent: Naty Gonzalez NATYREALTORFL@YAHOO.COM 407-766-7331 - WELCOME HOME to this beautiful two story brick paved walkway colonial style home with covered porch. As you enter you will be greeted with a high volume ceiling in the foyer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Reflection Cove
1555 Reflection Cove, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1870 sqft
1555 Reflection Cove Available 07/10/20 2/2.5 Townhouse with 1/1 Detached Apt and 2-Car Garage - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, townhouse in the Turtle Creek Community of St. Cloud located just across from Lake Runnymeade.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
825 Pennsylvania Avenue
825 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
475 sqft
JUST THE RIGHT SIZE ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST CLOUD, PET-FRIENDLY HOME WITH WATER & SEWER INCLUDED. WALK TO THE MOVIES, SHOPS, AND LOCAL DINING. JUST MINUTES FROM THE WALKING PATH AT ST CLOUD'S BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2104 Justice Lane
2104 Justice Lane, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1931 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
St. Cloud
1 Unit Available
716 MISSOURI AVENUE
716 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single family home located in Downtown St. Cloud. Home has tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer hooks in laundry closet. Large fenced back yard with shed. Located close to St. Cloud Lakefront Park, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Anthem Park
1 Unit Available
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1679 Bay Breeze Dr
1679 Bay Breeze Dr, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1846 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Story St. Cloud, FL - Come enjoy this single story "like new" home in the beautiful community of Westerly in St. Cloud Florida. This 4 bedroom home has ceramic tile throughout the main living space and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3061 Sandstone Cr.
3061 Sandstone Circle, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2321 sqft
Single family home in Keystone Pointe, St. Cloud - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with over 2300 sq st! Open/split floor plan with spacious bedrooms, formal living and dinning room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
272 Reese Court Lot 3
272 Reese Ct, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1393 sqft
272 Reese Court Lot 3 Available 07/31/20 Brand New Beautiful 3/2 Energy Efficient 1 Story Attached Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Be the first to live in this beautiful brand new energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2012 Palm Street
2012 Palm Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
510 sqft
Come check out this clean two bedroom/one and a half bath mobile home. Recently updated flooring in bedrooms and living areas, large storage shed and carport. Lawn care is included in your rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Twin Lake
1 Unit Available
5555 E IRLO BRONSON MEMORIAL HIGHWAY
5555 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Don't miss out on this quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located right off E Irlo Bronson in Saint Cloud! This single family home sits on wide open 4 +/- acre of land for complete privacy. This property is fully fenced and will allow up to 3 horses.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
216 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,079
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2936 Bonita Circle
2936 Bonita Circle, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2407 sqft
Pool Home in Gated Community - Nice 5/3 pool home in the gated community of Lago Buendia. Large master suite on second floor featuring dual walk-in-closets, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Magic Landings Blvd.
160 Magic Landings Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1848 sqft
160 Magic Landings Blvd. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
940 Vicenza Street
940 Vicenza Street, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Very Nice 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in Narcoossee Village of St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harmony
1 Unit Available
6804 Little Blue Lane
6804 Little Blue Lane, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2184 sqft
6804 Little Blue Lane Available 06/15/20 3/2.5 Beautiful Energy Efficient Home in Harmony, FL - Renaissance series Lennar home. Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home with a two car rear load garage located off the back patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeside Estates
1 Unit Available
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3571 Soda Springs Ln.
3571 Soda Springs Ln, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2146 sqft
Beautiful Brand New 4/3 Home in Kissimmee/Lake Nona Area! Available Now! - Brand new home conveniently located close to major roads, airport, shops, and Lake Nona District. All appliances under builder warranty.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 La Fortuna Blvd
1205 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1888 sqft
Townhome in La Fortuna, Kissimmee - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work.
City Guide for St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud is one of those areas you've always dreamed of living in. So much so, that they built the second longest wall in the world, just to keep people out! Okay, maybe they built it for other reasons, but you get the idea.

You can tell St. Cloud, Florida is a deeply suburban city based on headlines in the town newspapers. Thrilling stuff. But that’s exactly what makes St. Cloud such a desirable place to reside: simple living. Plus, it’s close to a few massive lakes and it’s just a hop, skip and a jump away from impossibly famous amusement parks and the tourist heart of Florida, Orlando, without actually being subjected to the sweating, bulging hordes day after day. It does, however, have all the same tropical (read: humid) weather, swarms of mosquitoes and an oddly sociable alligator population. It avoids hurricanes pretty well, what with it being comfortably inland, but there are also those pesky issues of negative job growth and high unemployment rate. But, hey, you’re in the Sunshine State! You can’t help but smile here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Cloud, FL

Finding an apartment in St. Cloud that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

