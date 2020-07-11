Apartment List
/
FL
/
st cloud
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:46 AM

113 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 9 at 01:27pm
4 Units Available
Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3028 Sandstone Cir
3028 Sandstone Circle, St. Cloud, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3029 sqft
Huge open floor plan. SPACIOUS 3029 SF +/- custom built home, four bedrooms , three full bathrooms in a split plan. Open formal living room and formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Ashton Dr E
1825 Ashton Drive East, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1915 sqft
Spacious 3/2 Freshly Painted Home In St Cloud - Property Id: 312131 Located on a quiet street in St Cloud this property features 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Fresh painted with high ceilings. Each room has a ceiling fan.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1804 Ashton Park Place
1804 Ashton Park Place, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1580 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Home in St Cloud! - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in St. Cloud on a Cul-De Sac! Formal living and dining areas, great for entertaining and leads back to the charming kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3924 Blackberry Cir
3924 Blackberry Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1587 sqft
Come home to this beautiful home in the Blackberry Creek subdivision. The home has been updated and feels incredibly warm and fresh and features new plank flooring which is just beautiful. It has 3 beds and 2 baths with a double car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2908 Elbib Drive
2908 Elbib Drive, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1862 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath St.Cloud Home... ready for immediate move in! - Located in Canoe Creek Lakes, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story home in St.

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Anthem Park
2300 BETSY ROSS LANE
2300 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed with Garage for rent! St Cloud Jefferson Green At Anthem Park - Beautiful Jefferson Green At Anthem Park in St. Cloud! Available for immediate move-in. Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom split floor plan with an attached garage and balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
St. Cloud
716 Missouri Ave
716 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
2/1 Home in Downtown St. Cloud. - 2 Bed, 1 Bath single family home located in Downtown St. Cloud. Home has tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer hooks in laundry closet. Large fenced back yard with shed. Located close to St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1033 TONY CIRCLE
1033 Tony Circle, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1470 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath in Canoe Creek Woods. Large patio & fenced yard! Mature landscaping. Complete with all appliances including washer and dryer in inside laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3879 BLACKBERRY CREEK DRIVE
3879 Blackberry Cir, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1471 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been meticulously maintained and is absolutely IMMACULATE! As you approach the property you will see the attractive curb appeal with mature landscaping and beautiful palm in the front yard.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Anthem Park
2165 Betsy Ross Lane
2165 Betsy Ross Lane, St. Cloud, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Condo with 2 car garage in St. Cloud - Please note: The property will be fully cleaned, carpets will be sanitized and wall holes will be patched prior to move-in. Beautiful 2 story townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
156 Units Available
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,105
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1178 sqft
The Jamison has been thoughtfully designed and created to set the stage for you to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options or simply some R&R.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
45 Silver Park Cir
45 Silver Park Circle, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1070 sqft
Silver Park Community - Three bedrooms two bathrooms all tile home. Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
940 Vicenza Street
940 Vicenza Street, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Very Nice 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in Narcoossee Village of St.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
160 Magic Landings Blvd.
160 Magic Landings Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1848 sqft
Beautiful 4/3 Water Front Pool Home in Gated Community!! Just 5 Minutes to Turnpike! Available July 2020. - A must see! Gorgeous 4/3 single-family home in gated Magic Landings community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
305 THEOPHILO MANSUR COURT
305 Theophilo Mansur Ct, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Story Townhome in Rio Hills Available Now - Cozy, 2-story Townhome In A Nice Quiet Gated Community 2 bedrooms and 1 & 1/2 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeside Estates
2330 Santa Lucia Street
2330 Santa Lucia Street, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1720 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths 2 Story pool home located in Kissimmee FL! - Check out this large 2 story, 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 87

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1480 Neptune Road
1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3928 sqft
Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704 This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees ....

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Buenaventura Lakes
40 E Country Cove Way
40 East Country Cove Way, Buenaventura Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
2/2 Villa ready for new tenants now! - One story villa style townhouse unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the Country Cove Villas community. No carpet - all ceramic tile throughout unit! Rear enclosed porch.

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Lakeside Estates
2510 SHELBY CIRCLE
2510 Shelby Circle, Kissimmee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well maintained home is located in a very desirable area of Kissimmee. The home has an open concept from kitchen to living area which is great for keeping the family together.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1214 La Fortuna Blvd
1214 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1922 sqft
Condo in La Fortuna, Kissimmee *** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in a Gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Remington
148 SOUTHAMPTON DRIVE
148 Southampton Drive, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1664 sqft
Come see this beautiful home at the golf community of Remington. Well maintained home with upgrades, including a sunroom with a vaulted glass ceiling (approx. 271 sq. ft) The gorgeous kitchen and bathrooms present brand new granite countertops.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
5283 Brydon Woods Cir
5283 Brydon Woods Cir, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2670 sqft
This beautiful 5/3 is located in the Gated Community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee. This is a 2 story home has a separate living room and family room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
1877 Stillwood Way
1877 Stillwood Way, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2810 sqft
New construction. Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home.

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Cloud rents increased over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,012 for a two-bedroom. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Orlando Metro

    While rents prices have increased in St. Cloud over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Orlando metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oviedo has the most expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,556; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Altamonte Springs has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,247, while one-bedrooms go for $1,041.
    • St. Cloud has the least expensive rents in the Orlando metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,012; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Cloud, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Cloud is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $1,012 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Cloud's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Nashville (+0.7%) and Norfolk (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Orlando
    $1,060
    $1,270
    -0.7%
    -2.9%
    Kissimmee
    $1,030
    $1,230
    -0.9%
    -1.8%
    Sanford
    $980
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Apopka
    $970
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Altamonte Springs
    $1,040
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    -3.8%
    Ocoee
    $1,200
    $1,440
    -2.7%
    -3.1%
    St. Cloud
    $840
    $1,010
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Oviedo
    $1,300
    $1,560
    0.1%
    -2.1%
    Winter Springs
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    1.6%
    Winter Park
    $1,030
    $1,240
    0
    -1.9%
    Casselberry
    $1,080
    $1,290
    -0.8%
    0
    Maitland
    $1,120
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -3.8%
    Lake Mary
    $1,320
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Mount Dora
    $870
    $1,040
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Cloud 3 BedroomsSt. Cloud Accessible ApartmentsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
    St. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with GymSt. Cloud Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Cloud Apartments with ParkingSt. Cloud Apartments with Pool
    St. Cloud Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Cloud Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Cloud Furnished ApartmentsSt. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
    Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
    Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
    Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
    Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus