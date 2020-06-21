All apartments in Port Orange
Location

620 Hamlet Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127
Hamlet

Amenities

garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Year Lease. Great location. Close to shopping, schools, parks and more. This house has a huge beautiful front and backyard! This is a must see in person! Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Hamlet Drive have any available units?
620 Hamlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
Is 620 Hamlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Hamlet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Hamlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 Hamlet Drive does offer parking.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
