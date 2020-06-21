Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Port Orange
Find more places like 620 Hamlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Port Orange, FL
/
620 Hamlet Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 Hamlet Drive
620 Hamlet Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orange
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
620 Hamlet Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127
Hamlet
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Year Lease. Great location. Close to shopping, schools, parks and more. This house has a huge beautiful front and backyard! This is a must see in person! Call us today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have any available units?
620 Hamlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port Orange, FL
.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Port Orange Rent Report
.
Is 620 Hamlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 Hamlet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Hamlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Port Orange
.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 Hamlet Drive does offer parking.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have a pool?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Hamlet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Hamlet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Similar Pages
Port Orange 1 Bedrooms
Port Orange 2 Bedrooms
Port Orange Apartments with Balcony
Port Orange Apartments with Gym
Port Orange Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Apopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Horizon West, FL
DeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FL
Doctor Phillips, FL
Lockhart, FL
Azalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FL
Goldenrod, FL
Orange City, FL
Fern Park, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Port Orange Gateway Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus