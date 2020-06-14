Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL with garage

Port Orange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4514 Alder Drive
4514 Alder Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1365 sqft
Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5334 Georgia Peach Avenue
5334 Georgia Peach Avenue, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1827 sqft
Great waterfront 4/2 with 2 car garage in Port Orange Plantation. Lots of closet space, tile in kitchen & baths. This home backs up to small canal. Lawn service and pest control included with rent. Good school district and close to everything.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1828 sqft
New in 2019 beautiful home located in the heart of Port Orange. All tile except for bedrooms, water view, granite, modern, rear patio, two car garage!Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-95.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5296 Bear Corn Run
5296 Bear Corn Run, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1828 sqft
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. This four bedroom offers a master bedroom in back of the house and other three in front.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Town Park
1 Unit Available
4234 Chadsworth Lane
4234 Chadsworth Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
1 Year Lease. Unit is OCCUPIED but, will be available July 15th, 2020. Great convent location in Town Park. Offers a large split family home with all tile floors, two car garage, large screen patio. So close to everything you need. Call us today.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
6805 AMICI COURT
6805 Amici Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1782 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD
809 Smokerise Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
2646 sqft
Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, tile and vinyl plank floors, and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides wood cabinets, coordinating appliances, and ample storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Sanctuary on Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
5977 Heron Pond Drive
5977 Heron Pond Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
beautiful 3/4 bedroom home located in port orange gated community. one of the best school district. minutes from the beach, all hardwood floors, new appliances. huge back yard. high ceilings throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Brandy Hills
1 Unit Available
259 Manhattan Way
259 Manhattan Way, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2347 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Brandy Hills subdivision home now available! This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage block construction split-plan home boasts tons of updates throughout with a gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless steel
City Guide for Port Orange, FL

Located just south of Daytona Beach, the "World’s Most Famous Beach," the city of Port Orange is an example of how great planning combined with an esthetic appeal can create a beautiful place for people to work, play and live.

Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port Orange, FL

Port Orange apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

