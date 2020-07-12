/
port orange gateway center
194 Apartments for rent in Port Orange Gateway Center, Port Orange, FL
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
44 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orange Gateway Center
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
207 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
29 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1085 York Way
1085 York Way, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
This 3/2/2 has been updated with new flooring, paint, and light fixtures. At the front tiled porch you enter the formal living room, pass under a brick arch to the kitchen, dining room, family room and enclosed rear porch.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5460 Canna Court
5460 Canna Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2038 sqft
Maintenance free Living! Waterfront corner lot in the desirable community of Royal Palm. Lawn, pest control, mulch, cable TV, annual pressure washing and new paint is included through the HOA.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1366 Ana Maria Cir
1366 Anna Marie Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1181 sqft
GORGEOUS WILLOW RUN POOL HOME! This home has it all! Updated Kitchen, updated master bath, large screened porch, inground pool with newer solar heating system, privacy fenced backyard, This move-in ready home is close to schools, shopping,
Results within 5 miles of Port Orange Gateway Center
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
864 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
336 Yorktowne Drive
336 Yorktowne Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
336 Yorktowne Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with Huge Yard! This home features tile floors throughout, fresh paint and a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Rental in Volusia County is Open for Business! Fully Furnished Direct Ocean Front Condo for Short Term or Long Term Rent.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Oceans West Boulevard
1 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEST OF ALL WORLDS! Ocean and Intra-Coastal Views! A wonderful opportunity to lease a 1 bedroom 2 balcony unit totally updated. Kitchen shines with new granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
440 N Airport Road
440 Airport Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1834 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 440 N Airport Road in New Smyrna Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1366 Verona Street
1366 Verona Street, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1407 sqft
Completely upgraded turn key ready home. The owner spared no expense in remolding this home. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the main living areas with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .
