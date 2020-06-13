/
daytona beach shores
136 Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL📍
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.
3635 S. Atlantic Ave. C3
3635 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$995
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the BEACH - This second-floor studio is ideal for someone who is wanting to downsize and be close to the beach. Conveniently located in Daytona Beach Shores next to Sun Glow Pier and Crabby Joe's this unit won't last long.
2043 S Atlantic Avenue
2043 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
384 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEANVIEW CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED (furnishings negotiable). ALL UTILITIES, WI-FI AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. VERY WELL MANAGED CONDOMINIUM. CLUB ROOM. FITNESS ROOM. OCEANFRONT POOL. ON-SITE LAUNDRY. PICNIC AREA.
3 Oceans West Boulevard
3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping.
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.
River Ridge Estates
2721 S Atlantic Avenue
2721 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
5676 sqft
Incredible views in this 7 bedroom oceanfront home with guest house. Come to Florida, the warm, humid sunshine State.
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
2967 S Atlantic Avenue
2967 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome newly remodeled modern-style ocean an river view condo. View of the water from every window. Premium south exposure.A place to relax and enjoy life.Indoor and outdoor pool, controlled-entry building in the heart of daytona Beach Shores.
3747 S Atlantic Avenue
3747 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED rental sits right on the beach. Beautiful beach condo is ready for you to take a vacation. The condo has everything you will need, Wifi and Cable are included, eater is included and Power up to $50.00. Call to set an appointment!
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.
2055 S Atlantic Avenue
2055 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2013 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic views from every room of the 7th Floor Unit in Towers Grande.
3743 S Atlantic Avenue
3743 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Large First floor Direct Oceanfront condo with Huge Patio. Amenities include Oceanfront Pool, Exercise Room, and Hot tub. Rental is 1 year minimum lease. Rent includes Water & Basic Cable***All Measuremets Approx
2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808
2937 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
luxury living Direct Ocean Front Luxury Condo with PANORAMIC VIEWS from the 18th floor. Snow Birds Dream Vacation!!! Available January 2, 2020 through July 2 at $3,600/mo 1,561 square feet of luxury Small dog under 20 lbs.
3750 S Atlantic Avenue
3750 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1734 sqft
3 STORY FULLY FUR.NISHED 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 TOWNHOME DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN IN DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR W/GALLY KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, AND OPEN LIVING ROOM.
2515 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2515 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1 sqft
RENTAL RATE IMPROVEMENT! Come check out this spectacular 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath condo in the Heart of Daytona! With Upgrades Galore including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Cabinetry, this unit is
Results within 1 mile of Daytona Beach Shores
1890-1888 S Palmetto Ave
1890 S Palmetto Ave, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
Palmetto Palms 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Daytona - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Dayton $875 per month with water included.
West Shore Park
2350 Palmetto Ave S
2350 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGHEOUS APT! Located on the 2nd floor of multifamily building. Very bright and sunny with awesome front view of luxury homes on Intracoastal Waterway. Close to the action but still a quiet hide away.
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed.
125 Milton Road
125 Milton Road, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1324 sqft
Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard.
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.
654 Marina Point Drive
654 Marina Point Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1911 sqft
Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler.
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
