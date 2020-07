Sanctuary at West Port

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table garage internet access on-site laundry bbq/grill business center

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Sanctuary at Westport Apartments! A premier location, our community is just a short drive away from Port Orange's best in dining and entertainment. We offer expansive one, two and three bedroom floor plans and also feature elevators in select buildings.Our interiors include upscale wood inspired flooring, 9 ft. ceilings, granite countertops, garden tubs, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer in every home.