Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

85 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3554 Forrest Branch drive
3554 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 288817 2 bedroom suites upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs window treatments, Screened lanai,Fenced in yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5120 Taylor Avenue
5120 Taylor Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Charming 2bedroom / 1 bath apartmentbeing remodeled and Available July 1st . Cats Ok. has large enclosed porch that has A/C.Quick access to beach and all major shopping attractions.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Sanctuary on Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
5977 Heron Pond Drive
5977 Heron Pond Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2200 sqft
beautiful 3/4 bedroom home located in port orange gated community. one of the best school district. minutes from the beach, all hardwood floors, new appliances. huge back yard. high ceilings throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated November 30 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3435 Torre Blvd.
3435 Torre Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3155 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty with pool - Lovely 2 story in Savannah Pointe, Venetian Bay. Over 2400 sq. ft. of living area UNFURNISHED with ground floor master bedroom, master bath featuring soaking tub, shower, double vanity sinks, and flex room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
124 Spinnaker Circle
124 Spinnaker Circle, South Daytona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1469 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Port Orange/ South Daytona border. This spacious home has granite countertops and completely remodeled kitchen and baths. Fully fenced in yard and accepts pets! Split floor plan for privacy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3095 Neverland Drive
3095 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1536 sqft
This newly built home in the Coastal Woods Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
3093 Neverland Drive
3093 Neverland Drive, Glencoe, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1662 sqft
Located in Coastal Woods Subdivision in New Smyrna Beach (Driving Directions: SR 44 east, left on Sugar Mill road, left on Pioneer Trail. 1st left into Coastal Woods.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
620 Brown Pelican Drive
620 Brown Pelican Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
This lovely, attached, single family home sits on a cul-de-sac in the beautiful gated community of Pelican Bay. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home includes a Florida room, wet bar for entertaining and a 1 car garage.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
City Guide for Port Orange, FL

Located just south of Daytona Beach, the "World’s Most Famous Beach," the city of Port Orange is an example of how great planning combined with an esthetic appeal can create a beautiful place for people to work, play and live.

Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Port Orange, FL

Finding an apartment in Port Orange that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

