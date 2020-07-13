Apartment List
FL
port orange
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
207 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
29 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
44 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Allandale
5130 Taylor Avenue
5130 Taylor Ave, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 1 car garage, and fenced rear yard. As you enter this new home; living, dining, kitchen combo (great room), half bath, and inside laundry/mud room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3531 Forest Branch Drive
3531 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1202 sqft
***ONE STORY*** FENCED BACKYARD*** 2 Beds X 2 Baths ***TOWN HOME with Vaulted ceilings, skylights, Huge Living Area, Screened Balcony, Wood & Tile floor (NO CARPET). Eat in kitchen offers a breakfast bar that opens to the large living dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1828 sqft
New in 2019 beautiful home located in the heart of Port Orange. All tile except for bedrooms, water view, granite, modern, rear patio, two car garage!Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-95.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Water's Edge
6791 Calistoga Cir
6791 Calistoga Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Waters Edge Home - Four bedroom two bath lake view home. Formal dining room, large open kitchen with a nook as well as a great room. Flooring is tile, carpet and hard wood. Two car garage and screened lanai.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1543 sqft
Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Rd. # 211
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Wispering Wood for RENT! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1170 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6169 HALF MOON DRIVE
6169 Half Moon Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1828 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space, along with a charming fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2106 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN PORT ORANGE. OPEN & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2100 OF LIVING AREA.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
604 Boars Head Drive
604 Boars Head Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1434 sqft
Turn key ready Port Orange pool home. NO HOA! Great established neighborhood with private backyard oasis with tropical landscaping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2042 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1085 York Way
1085 York Way, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
This 3/2/2 has been updated with new flooring, paint, and light fixtures. At the front tiled porch you enter the formal living room, pass under a brick arch to the kitchen, dining room, family room and enclosed rear porch.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
434 PENDREY DRIVE
434 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1667 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 20

Last updated November 30 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1070 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.
City Guide for Port Orange, FL

Located just south of Daytona Beach, the "World’s Most Famous Beach," the city of Port Orange is an example of how great planning combined with an esthetic appeal can create a beautiful place for people to work, play and live.

Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Orange, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

