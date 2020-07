White Palm

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments internet access internet cafe media room yoga

From the moment you walk through the front door at Whitepalm Luxury Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Port Orange, Florida, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents pleased to call our community home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. We offer a generous selection of ten unique floor plans, which boast thoughtful features such as soaring nine-foot ceilings, designer countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood vinyl plank flooring, and oversized, semi-private balconies. Best of all, with our convenient location, stress-free shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, and beautiful parks are all close at hand so new hobbies are always on the horizon. With our central location, impeccable service, and unbeatable amenities, you will love coming home!