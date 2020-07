Amenities

Minutes from the ocean, Hawthorne Village is a hidden treasure in the heart of Port Orange, FL. Delivering generously appointed floor plans and enviable amenities, the apartments are sure to provide a warm and inviting place to call your own. The one, two and three bedroom residences in this community have spacious layouts and charming features, including separate dining areas and white appliance packages. While each floor plan is different, every home at Hawthorne Village is a corner apartment with its own entrance, offering extra privacy and natural light. Residents in this community can take advantage of outstanding amenities, including a twenty-four-hour fitness center and a resort-inspired pool with an expansive sundeck. Delight in the peaceful environment of your home while still living close to area universities, restaurants and Daytona Beach. Contact the leasing office to schedule a tour, and rent your next home at Hawthorne Village today.