Apartment List
/
FL
/
port orange
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
60 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Waters Edge
226 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Road
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and open second floor unit now available for rent in Whispering Woods! Large open kitchen, tile floor, side by side refrigerator, beautiful wood cabinetry, dual level counter and breakfast bar and huge pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1828 sqft
New in 2019 beautiful home located in the heart of Port Orange. All tile except for bedrooms, water view, granite, modern, rear patio, two car garage!Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-95.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Town Park
1 Unit Available
4234 Chadsworth Lane
4234 Chadsworth Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
1 Year Lease. Unit is OCCUPIED but, will be available July 15th, 2020. Great convent location in Town Park. Offers a large split family home with all tile floors, two car garage, large screen patio. So close to everything you need. Call us today.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
6751 Calistoga Circle
6751 Calistoga Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS 4/2 HOUSE IN THE DESIRABLE WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 07/01/2020, $1950 / Month.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1608 Pham Drive
1608 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
Brand New 3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Brandy Hills
1 Unit Available
259 Manhattan Way
259 Manhattan Way, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2347 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Brandy Hills subdivision home now available! This warm and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage block construction split-plan home boasts tons of updates throughout with a gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless steel

1 of 20

Last updated November 30 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orange
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1899 Primrose Path
1899 Primrose Path, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single-Story Villa with an attached 2-Car Garage. Located in the Golf Villas Condos at Spruce Creek. This Condo has a Living Room and Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Split Bedrooms, and an Inside Laundry.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.
City Guide for Port Orange, FL

Located just south of Daytona Beach, the "World’s Most Famous Beach," the city of Port Orange is an example of how great planning combined with an esthetic appeal can create a beautiful place for people to work, play and live.

Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port Orange, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port Orange renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Port Orange 1 BedroomsPort Orange 2 BedroomsPort Orange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Orange 3 BedroomsPort Orange Apartments with Balcony
Port Orange Apartments with GaragePort Orange Apartments with GymPort Orange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Orange Apartments with ParkingPort Orange Apartments with Pool
Port Orange Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Orange Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Orange Furnished ApartmentsPort Orange Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
Doctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Port Orange Gateway Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus