Volusia County
Last updated July 23 2020
320 Apartments for rent in Volusia County, FL
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$937
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1167 sqft
Resort-style apartments in desirable New Smyrna Beach. Open concept floor plans with sought-after amenities such as fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and private patios or balconies with views. Minutes from the shore.
Bermuda Estates Ormond
100 Hamilton Cir, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1375 sqft
Bermuda Estates is ideally located in Ormond Beach, FL. The scenery, space, and sense of community at Bermuda Estates are truly something to behold.
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Daytona Gardens
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1434 sqft
Select Lifestyle, Location and Luxury at one of our two distinctive, apartment collections in the heart of Daytona Beach.
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,157
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$891
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,152
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
305 Ridge Boulevard
305 Ridge Boulevard, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
810 sqft
Available now. Remodeled and clean 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo includes WATER, CABLE AND PEST CONTROL. No carpet! Luxury vinyl flooring and tile. Walk-in closets. 2nd story. 1 year lease. Asking for 1st, last and security.
524 West New Hampshire Avenue
524 New Hampshire Avenue, DeLand Southwest, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 524 West New Hampshire Avenue in DeLand Southwest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Volusia County area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Orlando, Gainesville, Melbourne, Kissimmee, and Lakeland have apartments for rent.
