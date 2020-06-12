Apartment List
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

25 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
$
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1368 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

Town Park
1 Unit Available
4234 Chadsworth Lane
4234 Chadsworth Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
1 Year Lease. Unit is OCCUPIED but, will be available July 15th, 2020. Great convent location in Town Park. Offers a large split family home with all tile floors, two car garage, large screen patio. So close to everything you need. Call us today.

1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.

Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.

Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
6751 Calistoga Circle
6751 Calistoga Circle, Port Orange, FL
Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS 4/2 HOUSE IN THE DESIRABLE WATERS EDGE COMMUNITY, AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN 07/01/2020, $1950 / Month.

Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1608 Pham Drive
1608 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
Brand New 3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bedroom 2.

Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
1604 Pham Drive
1604 Pham Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1587 sqft
3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - 3 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
664 Reillys Road
664 Reillys Road, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1462 sqft
664 Reillys Road Available 07/14/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home in Port Orange! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port Orange! This home features wood laminate floors in the living areas and tile in the kitchen and baths.

Port Orange Gateway Center
1 Unit Available
3840 Calliope Ave.
3840 Calliope Avenue, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2790 sqft
3840 Calliope Ave. Available 07/10/20 Stunning Port Orange Home! - Stunning two story beauty, close to everything! This 3 bedroom, 2.

Cypress Head
1 Unit Available
1183 Siesta Key Circle
1183 Siesta Key Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1952 sqft
POOL HOME RENTAL IN GOLF COMMUNITY! 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan, newer carpet and fresh paint in neutral colors. Washer and dryer in home, lawn and pool care included and pets welcome with restrictions.

1 Unit Available
446 Pendrey Drive
446 Pendry Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1658 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath concrete block home located in the sought after neighborhood of Oakland Park. This home boast the ideal open concept and split floor plan. Great size rooms especially the master bedroom.

Cambridge
1 Unit Available
215 Avon Street
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1286 sqft
Sparkling pool home. Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Cover porch overlooks, screened pool. Fenced yard for privacy.

1 Unit Available
5334 Georgia Peach Avenue
5334 Georgia Peach Avenue, Port Orange, FL
Great waterfront 4/2 with 2 car garage in Port Orange Plantation. Lots of closet space, tile in kitchen & baths. This home backs up to small canal. Lawn service and pest control included with rent. Good school district and close to everything.

Riverwood
1 Unit Available
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
1800 Creekwater Boulevard
1800 Creekwater Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1701 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 pool home on the lake! Walk inside to find a living room and dining room that lead to a family room and eat in kitchen as well as a breakfast bar. The extended sliding glass doors open to a screened in pool deck.

1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2106 sqft
Johnson built home, with den/office, located in the gated Sabal Creek community, best schools in volusia county , close to banks , all port orange entertianment

1 Unit Available
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane
5343 Sandpine Haven Lane, Port Orange, FL
New in 2019 beautiful home located in the heart of Port Orange. All tile except for bedrooms, water view, granite, modern, rear patio, two car garage!Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and I-95.

1 Unit Available
4514 Alder Drive
4514 Alder Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1365 sqft
Large and beautiful town home with a water view in a great Port Orange community ready for new tenant. Plenty of room for the family. Zoned for desired Port Orange schools.

1 Unit Available
5296 Bear Corn Run
5296 Bear Corn Run, Port Orange, FL
1 Year Lease. Newly built home. This four bedroom offers a master bedroom in back of the house and other three in front.

Water's Edge
1 Unit Available
6805 AMICI COURT
6805 Amici Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1782 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

Countryside
1 Unit Available
809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD
809 Smokerise Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, tile and vinyl plank floors, and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides wood cabinets, coordinating appliances, and ample storage space.

June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month

Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $972 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Port Orange to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Port Orange.
    • While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

