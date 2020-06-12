Apartment List
95 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1182 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
26 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1149 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Waters Edge
227 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3554 Forrest Branch drive
3554 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 288817 2 bedroom suites upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs window treatments, Screened lanai,Fenced in yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive
3528 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1401 sqft
OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM WITH'LAMINATE FLOORING lOTS OF CABINET SPACE IN KITCHEN &ROOM ENOUGH IN THE KITCHEN FOR A CAFE TABLEDINING ROOM WITH PASS THRU WINDOW TO KITCHENNEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5104 S Ridgewood Avenue
5104 Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be used as a singe family, commercial property or both. Downstairs is a spacious one bedroom apartment. It may also be used as an office space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Road
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1170 sqft
Bright and open second floor unit now available for rent in Whispering Woods! Large open kitchen, tile floor, side by side refrigerator, beautiful wood cabinetry, dual level counter and breakfast bar and huge pantry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3547 Forest Branch Drive
3547 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3547 Forest Branch Drive in Port Orange. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
805 LOUISVILLE ST
805 Louisville Street, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
6086 sqft
Beautiful Place to 2 km ocean located at Port Orange.

1 of 20

Last updated November 30 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
3747 Gatewood Drive
3747 Gatewood Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1,064 sf home is located in Port Orange, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orange
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 E. Baywood Square
108 East Baywood Square, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1055 sqft
Adorable End Unit Townhome in Daytona Beach! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Daytona Beach. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space with pantry, breakfast nook and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian Bay
1 Unit Available
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful, furnished, 2 bedroom plus den in Ocean Villas with nice ocean views. Come to Florida ,the warm, humid sunshine State.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
124 Bittern Court
124 Bittern Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Great 2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on a cul-de-sac with 24 hour gate security.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
428 Banana Cay Drive
428 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
922 sqft
Nice second floor unit available for rent in South Daytona. Bristol Bay is a well-maintained community with an inground pool, new children's playground area and plenty of parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this c2 bedroom plus den and 2 bath town home w/enclosed florida room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
417 Banana Cay Drive
417 Banana Cay Drive, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
922 sqft
Lovely GROUND floor affordable 2 bed 2 bath unit located in Bristol Bay. Washer and Dryer are inside the unit and the kitchen has nice appliances. Window treatment included. Nice screened patio.

Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month

Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $972 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Port Orange to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Port Orange.
    • While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

