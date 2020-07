Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage 24hr maintenance car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments yoga

Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95. Each of our Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Volusia County has private entries and top-quality finishes including stainless-steel appliances, granite counter-tops and in-home washers and dryers for your convenience. When you call Springs at Port Orange home, you'll gain access to exclusive resident amenities, too. Cool off in our sparkling swimming pool to escape the Florida heat, or keep up your workout routine in our fitness center. Our pet-friendly community also features a leash-free pet playground, pet spa and no weight limit! Springs at Port Orange is also minutes away from pristine beaches and attractions right along the Atlantic Ocean, including Daytona Beach. Your new home is waiting for you at Springs at Port Orange