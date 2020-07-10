Apartment List
/
FL
/
port orange
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
209 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
30 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,226
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1543 sqft
Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
830 Airport Rd. # 211
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Wispering Wood for RENT! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1170 sq. ft.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3960 Willow Trail Run Unit D17
3960 Willow Trail Run, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Port Orange Townhouse 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has tile flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. The open floor plan allows for a combined living and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6170 Sabal Point Circle
6170 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2106 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN PORT ORANGE. OPEN & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2100 OF LIVING AREA.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
604 Boars Head Drive
604 Boars Head Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1434 sqft
Turn key ready Port Orange pool home. NO HOA! Great established neighborhood with private backyard oasis with tropical landscaping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2042 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Countryside
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 12

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
912 sqft
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth Mobile Estates
5407 Rogers Ave
5407 Rogers Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Pet friendly mobile home In Port Orange - Modern 2008 mobile home near US1. No age restrictions. Small pet ok. Fenced patio and dog run. Storage shed. Vaulted ceilings. Dishwasher and inside washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orange

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3727 south atlantic ave
3727 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
315 sqft
$900 - Studio for Rent Daytona Beach Shores - Property Id: 310253 Daytona Beach Shores, FL studio condo for rent, right on the beach! $900/month All utilities including water, electricity, cable and internet are INCLUDED Condo located on second

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Rental in Volusia County is Open for Business! Fully Furnished Direct Ocean Front Condo for Short Term or Long Term Rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3245 S Atlantic Avenue
3245 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2326 sqft
COME TO ENJOY THE LUXURY AT OCEAN FRONT BUILDING WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES , FULLY ELEGANT FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEW FROM OVER SIZE BALCONY WITH BUILT IN GIRL , FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER,

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.

July 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month

Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $969 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,209 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,209 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Port Orange 1 BedroomsPort Orange 2 BedroomsPort Orange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Orange 3 BedroomsPort Orange Apartments with Balcony
    Port Orange Apartments with GaragePort Orange Apartments with GymPort Orange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Orange Apartments with ParkingPort Orange Apartments with Pool
    Port Orange Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Orange Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Orange Furnished ApartmentsPort Orange Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
    Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
    Doctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Orange Gateway Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
    Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus