Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

45 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
951 S Lakewood Terrace
951 South Lakewood Terrace, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
932 sqft
Clean, nonsmoking, beautifully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse. Short term vacation unit. Community pool and close to beach

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard
2586 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
5200 sqft
Suitable for celebrities or executives relocating to the area needing a FURNISHED TURNKEY luxury short term rental.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orange
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2542 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom condo in Ocean Villas.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2067 sqft
Volusia County is now Open for short term rentals! DIRECT OCEANFRONT - 3 bedroom 3 bathroom fully furnished condominium. Living room and Master Ensuite opens to PRIVATE oceanfront balcony. Large Kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spruce Creek
1 Unit Available
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard
1800 Spruce Creek Boulevard, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1517 sqft
Available for long term rental, this Furnished Condo is located in Spruce Creek Fly-In, overlooking a nature area. It offers a Great Room with Stone Fireplace and a wet bar, a 1st floor Powder Room, 2 Bedrooms up, each with a private bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3753 Cardinal Boulevard
3753 Cardinal Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
GRACIOUS BEACH LIVING IN PARADISE! Completely furnished and ready to start enjoying Sunsets off the Balconies or long days at the Beach .

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3311 S Atlantic Avenue
3311 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2044 sqft
Bring the family for an extra special vacation. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths there will be plenty of room for everybody. Direct oceanfront unit with exceptional views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3169 S Peninsula Drive
3169 South Peninsula Drive, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Beachside beauty! Large 3/2 with garage.New exterior and interior paint Terrazzo floors! New light fixtures. New ceiling fans. AC is 6 years old. Fenced yard with lawncare included. Available furnished or unfurnished

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3747 S Atlantic Avenue
3747 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED rental sits right on the beach. Beautiful beach condo is ready for you to take a vacation. The condo has everything you will need, Wifi and Cable are included, eater is included and Power up to $50.00. Call to set an appointment!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2 Oceans West Boulevard
2 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2364 sqft
Fully furnished including dishwares. Oceans Grand offers the Florida lifestyle amenity package with golf, tennis, beach, shopping, at your door.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
137 Golden Eye Drive
137 Golden Eye Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ready for you to come visit sunny Daytona Beach for 3 months. or more. Located in Pelican Bay Country Club that offers 24 hour security. Walk to the Club House for lunch or dinner or to play golf.
Results within 5 miles of Port Orange

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4545 S. Atlantic Ave #3104
4545 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2137 sqft
Desirable First-Floor Direct Oceanfront Condo - Exit out your sliders over the grassy green knoll and directly to the pool and beach. As you enter the front door, the Atlantic Ocean is your backdrop.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Inwood New Smyrna
1 Unit Available
451 HICKORY ST 1
451 Hickory St, Volusia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 451 Hickory St - Property Id: 300772 Partially furnished studio available now in New Smyrna.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2043 S Atlantic Avenue
2043 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
384 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEANVIEW CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED (furnishings negotiable). ALL UTILITIES, WI-FI AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. VERY WELL MANAGED CONDOMINIUM. CLUB ROOM. FITNESS ROOM. OCEANFRONT POOL. ON-SITE LAUNDRY. PICNIC AREA.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
101 Bent Tree Drive
101 Bent Tree Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL LOCATED IN Indigo Pines Condominium provides heated pool and spa, Club house with library, pool table and fitness center.Rent for one month or more. Rent includes $50 electric, all water and cable TV.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4641 S Atlantic Avenue
4641 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1383 sqft
Can be shown after 5/20/20....FURNISHED DIRECT OCEANFRONT 2/2 CONDO . 1 year lease minimum. Cable and water included. FPL paid by tenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
162 Daytona Avenue
162 Daytona Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Home is centrally located to Daytona. Near hospitals and beach. 1 block over from the river. Home is to be leased for 1 year or longer. Home has 2 bedrooms and is fully furnished. NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
636 N RIVERSIDE DRIVE
636 North Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
3250 sqft
Luxury Riverfront Home now available for lease – Flexible lease terms – Partially furnished. Walking distance to Canal Street shopping district and a bike ride away from Flagler Avenue & the BEACH!.

June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month

Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $972 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Port Orange to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Port Orange.
    • While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

