36 Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL with gym
Located just south of Daytona Beach, the "World’s Most Famous Beach," the city of Port Orange is an example of how great planning combined with an esthetic appeal can create a beautiful place for people to work, play and live.
Port Orange was established in 1867 along the banks of the Halifax River, which serves as the intracoastal waterway for Volusia County and as an attraction for the area's marine animals and sea birds. Even if sand in your shorts isn’t your idea of a great day outdoors, there is still plenty to enjoy about Port Orange. From its tree-lined streets and beautifully designed public parks to the great deals found at the open-air shopping of The Pavilion, this friendly Florida town welcomes visitors and residents alike. Housing selections are wide-open and range from condos for rent on the water to furnished apartments within easy walking distance of amenities. Port Orange consists of approximately 150 different neighborhoods, all with their own appeal, and the schools are considered some of the best in the region. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Port Orange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.