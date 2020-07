Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court car wash area internet cafe

Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home. Take a dip in one of our two refreshing outdoor swimming pools, or enjoy a game in one of our lighted courts. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature spacious layouts with beautifully designed kitchens and private screened in patios/balconies. With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything Port Orange has to offer, Ocean Oaks apartment has it all! Find your new home today.