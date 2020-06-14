Apartment List
/
FL
/
port orange
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

46 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Orange, FL

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
776 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
58 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Waters Edge
225 Units Available
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
855 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.

1 of 12

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3330 S Peninsula Unit 2
3330 South Peninsula Drive, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
912 sqft
Adorable Beachside Duplex with Office and Florida Room! - Adorable One Bedroom Beachside Duplex with Office! This duplex features newer white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and eat in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orange
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
3615 S Atlantic Avenue
3615 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
FURNISHED SHORT TERM VACATION UNIT. Oceanfront complex. Lovely 1 bedroom condo on the beachside. Many ammenities to include a murphy bed in living room, community pool overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.
Results within 5 miles of Port Orange
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Glen Apartments, your home for convenient living at a great location in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our single-story community’s beautifully manicured grounds and relaxing lagoon create the ideal tranquil setting for you to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
797 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$839
834 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Nova Wood Apartments
1220 S Nova Rd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
576 sqft
Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Inwood New Smyrna
1 Unit Available
451 HICKORY ST 1
451 Hickory St, Volusia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 1 Available 06/15/20 451 Hickory St Unit 1 (studio) - Property Id: 300772 Partially furnished studio available now in New Smyrna.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Harvey Ave 1
509 Harvey Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248 This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
462 Brentwood Dr #174
462 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
461 Brentwood Dr #227
461 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
463 Brentwood Dr #300
463 Brentwood Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Eagle Point Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our apartment homes include water, sewer, trash, pest control and on call maintenance! We are a pet friendly community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
100 Silver Beach Avenue
100 Silver Beach Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
795 sqft
Fully renovated unit at Riverplace 100 with a Million Dollar top floor view of the river & the ocean! New floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen and dining area and new bathroom fixtures! Screen door installed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Country Club Harbor
1 Unit Available
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
540 sqft
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry available June 2020. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 Phoenix Avenue
516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
624 BRADDOCK AVE
624 Braddock Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Beautiful Place with ocean Front view.Multi-Family is located at 624 Braddock Ave, Daytona Beach, FL. It is in the Braddock Park neighborhood in Daytona Beach, FL 32118. 624 Braddock Ave has approximately 6992 Sq ft.

June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port Orange Rent Report. Port Orange rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port Orange rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port Orange rents declined moderately over the past month

Port Orange rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port Orange stand at $972 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,212 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Port Orange's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Port Orange over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Port Orange to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Port Orange rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Port Orange, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Port Orange is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Port Orange's median two-bedroom rent of $1,212 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Port Orange.
    • While rents in Port Orange fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Port Orange than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Port Orange.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Port Orange 1 BedroomsPort Orange 2 BedroomsPort Orange 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Orange 3 BedroomsPort Orange Apartments with Balcony
    Port Orange Apartments with GaragePort Orange Apartments with GymPort Orange Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Orange Apartments with ParkingPort Orange Apartments with Pool
    Port Orange Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Orange Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Orange Furnished ApartmentsPort Orange Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
    Palm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL
    Doctor Phillips, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Port Orange Gateway Center

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
    Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus