All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 1610 NE 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
1610 NE 35th Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1610 NE 35th Street

1610 Northeast 35th Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1610 Northeast 35th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Cresthaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1610 NE 35th St Pompano Beach FL · Avail. now

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,164 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5921564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 NE 35th Street have any available units?
1610 NE 35th Street has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 NE 35th Street have?
Some of 1610 NE 35th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 NE 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 NE 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 NE 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1610 NE 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 1610 NE 35th Street offer parking?
No, 1610 NE 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1610 NE 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 NE 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 NE 35th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1610 NE 35th Street has a pool.
Does 1610 NE 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 NE 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 NE 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 NE 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1610 NE 35th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPompano Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPompano Beach Apartments with Pools
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier City
Snug HarborCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity