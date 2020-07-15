/
/
/
Everglades University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
62 Apartments For Rent Near Everglades University
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Unique amenities include a sauna, putting green and car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and the El Rio Trail.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
15 Units Available
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1386 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1662 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
Broken Sound
Mizner Court
6503 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1321 sqft
Resort-like community with redesigned kitchens, granite countertops and European cabinetry. On-site amenities include a tennis court, 24-hour gym, a beautiful pool and a coffee bar. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Broken Sound
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1404 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, 24-hour gym, security, pool, sports courts and more. Adjacent to Broken Sound golf course, near Boca Raton beaches and amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1459 sqft
Modern homes with private entries, quartz countertops, and soundproof construction in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to an outdoor pool and bike storage, among other amenities. Just 3 minutes from I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 02:06 PM
2 Units Available
Villa Rica
Boca Winds Apartments
530 NE 47th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
A stylish, upscale community with two pools, on-site laundry facilities, lots of parking, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern kitchens, a washer and dryer connection, and wood flooring.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
541 NE 47th Street
541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1347 sqft
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Teeca
6100 NW 2nd Avenue
6100 Northwest Boca Raton Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath unit with Samsung top of the line stainless steel appliances beautiful cherry wood cabinets and stunning granite counter tops, tiled flooring throughout and hurricane impact windows you will love living here at this perfect
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lakes
1750 NW 42nd Drive
1750 NW 42nd Dr, Boca Raton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,300
2877 sqft
Ultraluxe Moderne town-home the best location in South Florida with Pool-Views from each floor. 24'' High Gloss Porcelain floods 2877ft^2 under AC & Solid Himalayan Limestone steps adorn the stairs.
1 of 10
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
3611 NW 5th Ter
3611 Northwest 5th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Luxury Townhouse in East Boca Raton, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with parking for 4 cars (2 in garage). This is the largest floor plan in the community: 2,334 living square feet.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
425 Buttonwood Place
425 Buttonwood Place, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM TWO BATHROOM VILLA WITH A LOFT,SCREENED IN PATIO AND OUTDOOR SPACE & ONE CAR GARAGE!UNIT HAS TRANQUIL VIEWS OF THE GARDEN! WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING DINING AND BEDROOMS!!! THIS BEAUTY HAS SUPER HIGH VAULTED CEILING! MASTER BEDROOM
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
3847 NW 5th Terrace
3847 Northwest 5th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1957 sqft
BEST TOWNHOUSE IN VISTAZO! PRISTINE CONDITION! SHOWS VERY WELL! END UNIT, TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE - CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Golf and Tennis Club
17050 Emile Street
17050 Emile Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom coach home in gated community, Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen with refrigerator and dishwasher, 2 full bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets, Laundry room with washer/dryer, 1 car garage with driveway parking for 2 cars, garden
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Rica
3501 NE 4th Avenue
3501 Northeast 4th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1289 sqft
location location location!! THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME is available for rent September 20' Located in a quiet, charming neighborhood only 1 mile from the beach! Artsy, contemporary, fully furnished and TOTALLY updated! Beautiful,fenced huge backyard with
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lakes
4820 NW 16th Terrace
4820 Northwest 16th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2161 sqft
PRICE JUST REDUCED - LARGE End Townhse-3 Bed 2.5 Ba,2 CarGar, Full Driveway,Fresh Paint.MINT CONDITION IN GATED COMMUNITY Just 3 Mins W. of 95.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lakes
1449 NW 48th Drive
1449 Northwest 48th Drive, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1839 sqft
Beautiful Mango Model contemporary style Unit in a Gated community located in one of the best spots of Boca Raton. 3 bed, 2.1 bath & 2 car garage. Open floor plan, open kitchen with island and S/S appliances. Impact Windows.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
3149 Millwood Ter
3149 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
920 sqft
Beautiful renovated home in Windwood Condo. Walking distance to FAU, near the beach, Mizner Park and Town Center Mall. Washer/Drier in unit .
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Broken Sound
2511 NW 52nd Street
2511 Northwest 52nd Street, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1783 sqft
Best view in Broken Sound! Located on a cul-de-sac in the village of Laurel Pointe in the award-winning subdivision of Broken Sound, this lakefront property offers stunning long lake views from the privacy of your lushly landscaped backyard.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lakes
1505 NW 48th Lane
1505 Northwest 48th Lane, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2998 sqft
JUST REDUCED BY $500! Like New 3/3.5ba 2CarGar Beautifully Furnished Rental in Centra-Gated & Great Location! 3rd Level (850sf) CAN BE EASILY become a private Studio SUITE. End Unit 2600sf Towne on 3 levels Pool-side.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
2150 NW 3rd Avenue
2150 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1264 sqft
Fully FURNISHED / SEASONAL / MONTHLY Rental - Don't let this one slip by - Bright beach style look - Florida 3 bed / 2 full bath - PET FRIENDLY home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Golf and Tennis Club
17396 Boca Club Boulevard
17396 Boca Club Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
Escape the winter season and all the unpleasantness that goes with the cold! Rent this lovely 2nd floor condo in Boca Country Club overlooking a beautiful, golf course. Beaches, shopping, dining, golf and tennis all within 5 miles.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Boca Raton Hills
3119 Millwood Ter
3119 Millwood Terrace, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
920 sqft
All age community just steps to University and close to Boca Community Hospital. 1st Floor Updated Condo in Gated Windwood. Tons of amenities including 20 acre Lake w/ trails, BBQ area and 2 pools. Tiled throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy NW
950 Broken Sound Pkwy NW, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality.
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Lakes
1429 NW 48th Street
1429 Northwest 48th Street, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1354 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION - GATED COMMUNITY Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome- Kitchen with large island, granite counters stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer, recessed lighting, impact glass windows, custom window treatments.