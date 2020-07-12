/
jacaranda
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
343 Apartments for rent in Jacaranda, Plantation, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
33 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,221
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
750 E Coco Plum Cir
750 East Coco Plum Circle, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE JACARANDA AREA. NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW PAINT AND FLOORING.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Mockingbird Ln Apt 107
1021 Mockingbird Lane, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location !! Lovely renovated 2/2 Condo. Freshly Painted. Open kitchen with SS appliances. New A/C, washer & dryer. Screen Patio. Community Pool, tennis, etc. 3 Months: First + 2 Security Deposit Association Pets Restrictions. (RLNE5745961)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
455 S Pine Island Rd Apt 402C
455 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1021 sqft
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR CONDO UNIT WITH TILE FLOORS IN LIVING AREA, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS, AND BEAUTIFUL GARDEN VIEW FROM BALCONY!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
605 S Pine Island Rd
605 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
920 sqft
Condo 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths corner first-floor unit. Title floor and Lake view. The Complex offering a pool and a gym. Closed to major Highways, Shopping Plazas and Colleges.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
505 South Pine Island Road
505 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1172 sqft
505 South Pine Island Road Apt #1D, Plantation, FL 33324 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
8651 Gatehouse Road
8651 Gatehouse Road, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
3108 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Plantation.
Results within 1 mile of Jacaranda
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
28 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
33 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,319
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
25 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,835
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1719 White Hall Dr Apt 401
1719 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WHITEHALL CONDO LOCATED IN THE PRIVATE COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY OF PINE ISLAND RIDGE, AN ALL AGE COMMUNITY! OVER 1,385 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY LIVING IN THIS CONDO WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER/ BONUS ROOM WHICH CAN BE A
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1711 Whitehall Dr
1711 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1385 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH PINE ISLAND RIDGE WHITEHALL UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR OVERLOOKING THE NEW GOLF COURSE AND A POND. THIS UNIT HAS THE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM WITH A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN IT. MASTER HAS A WALKIN CLOSET.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2066 Southwest 81st Way
2066 81st Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
817 sqft
66 Southwest 81st Way Apt #2066, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9470 Poinciana Pl
9470 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Impeccable Condo located in Pine Island Ridge. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Nice a calming view, ceramic tiles and plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near great schools, colleges, universities major highways and airports.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9420 Tangerine Pl
9420 Tangerine Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY, PINE ISLAND RIDGE AT TANGERINE. LOTS OF AMENITIES SUCH AS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, TENNIS, BBQ AREA, TOT LOT, POOL. WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10710 NW 1st St
10710 Northwest 1st Street, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2180 sqft
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with updated appliances and granite countertops.
