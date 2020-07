Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access tennis court parking bbq/grill clubhouse

Life with Character. Our experienced staff is committed and empowered to making your residence extraordinary. Experience Plantation Colony Apartment Homes. Nestled within the grounds of Plantation Colony, our residents enjoy all the benefits of ownership without the hassle. Included in your new home, you will receive A Rated Schools, Exotic Pool and Lounging Area, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot for Children, 24 hour Fitness Center, a Pet Wash and Convenient Car Care Facility. The Location can't be beat as you are just minutes from fine dining and exquisite shopping such as Sawgrass Mills Mall and entertainment district with easy access to I-595, I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Enjoy privacy, convenience and privileges along with the extraordinary Greystar lifestyle. You may learn more by going to ...