7361 NW 15th St

Amenities
3/2 W/ private POOL. Great opportunity to rent a renovate home, with porcelain floor, high end kitchen, stainless steel appliances, laundry room, and storage room, large backyard with pool. The property is close to Sunrise and University, nearby Plazas, restaurants, and 15 minutes from Sawgrass Mall. Great Location, great community.
-First , Last and Deposit. -Proof of income (3 last pay-stub, 3 last bank statement) -Tenant Screening (with background check, credit Report) -Picture ID, (+18 y/o) Pet Deposit $250.
NEW PICS COMING SOON!