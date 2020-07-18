7361 NW 15th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

3/2 W/ private POOL. Great opportunity to rent a renovate home, with porcelain floor, high end kitchen, stainless steel appliances, laundry room, and storage room, large backyard with pool. The property is close to Sunrise and University, nearby Plazas, restaurants, and 15 minutes from Sawgrass Mall. Great Location, great community.

-First , Last and Deposit. -Proof of income (3 last pay-stub, 3 last bank statement) -Tenant Screening (with background check, credit Report) -Picture ID, (+18 y/o) Pet Deposit $250.

NEW PICS COMING SOON!