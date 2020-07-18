All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like 7361 NW 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
7361 NW 15th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

7361 NW 15th St

7361 Northwest 15th Street · (786) 493-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7361 Northwest 15th Street, Plantation, FL 33313
Mirror Lake Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7361 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3/2 W/ private POOL. Great opportunity to rent a renovate home, with porcelain floor, high end kitchen, stainless steel appliances, laundry room, and storage room, large backyard with pool. The property is close to Sunrise and University, nearby Plazas, restaurants, and 15 minutes from Sawgrass Mall. Great Location, great community.
-First , Last and Deposit. -Proof of income (3 last pay-stub, 3 last bank statement) -Tenant Screening (with background check, credit Report) -Picture ID, (+18 y/o) Pet Deposit $250.
NEW PICS COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7361 NW 15th St have any available units?
7361 NW 15th St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7361 NW 15th St have?
Some of 7361 NW 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7361 NW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
7361 NW 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 NW 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7361 NW 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 7361 NW 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 7361 NW 15th St offers parking.
Does 7361 NW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7361 NW 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 NW 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 7361 NW 15th St has a pool.
Does 7361 NW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 7361 NW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 NW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7361 NW 15th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7361 NW 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7361 NW 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7361 NW 15th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd
Plantation, FL 33313
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St
Plantation, FL 33322
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr
Plantation, FL 33325
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St
Plantation, FL 33325
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Plantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jacaranda
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity