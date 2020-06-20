All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
620 SW 111th Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

620 SW 111th Ave

620 Southwest 111th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

620 Southwest 111th Lane, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
READY TO MOVE-IN_ Spacious apartment 1/1, fresh painted, next to Club house, enjoy Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Close to shops, highways, restaurants, schools and more! Quiet well-kept community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 SW 111th Ave have any available units?
620 SW 111th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 SW 111th Ave have?
Some of 620 SW 111th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 SW 111th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
620 SW 111th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 SW 111th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 620 SW 111th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 620 SW 111th Ave offer parking?
No, 620 SW 111th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 620 SW 111th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 SW 111th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 SW 111th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 620 SW 111th Ave has a pool.
Does 620 SW 111th Ave have accessible units?
No, 620 SW 111th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 620 SW 111th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 SW 111th Ave has units with dishwashers.
