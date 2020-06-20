READY TO MOVE-IN_ Spacious apartment 1/1, fresh painted, next to Club house, enjoy Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Close to shops, highways, restaurants, schools and more! Quiet well-kept community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 SW 111th Ave have any available units?
620 SW 111th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pembroke Pines, FL.