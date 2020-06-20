All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:28 PM

1020 SW 147th Ave

1020 Southwest 147th Avenue · (954) 560-4574
Location

1020 Southwest 147th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10608 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Like new condo in gated community of Cobblestone. 3-story with 3 bedrooms that consist of (2) master bedrooms upstairs; large walk-in closets; updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; tile in social areas; recessed lighting; impact-resistant windows. Rent includes HOA payment; manned gated entrance, clubhouse with recreation & fitness center, resort-style pool & sun deck, child play area, common area maintenance, exterior maintenance includes paint/roof, basic extended cable (Comcast), A/C maintenance (outside unit), fire & alarm monitoring, lawn care. Close to highways, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 SW 147th Ave have any available units?
1020 SW 147th Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 SW 147th Ave have?
Some of 1020 SW 147th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 SW 147th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1020 SW 147th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 SW 147th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1020 SW 147th Ave is not pet friendly.
Does 1020 SW 147th Ave offer parking?
No, 1020 SW 147th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1020 SW 147th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 SW 147th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 SW 147th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1020 SW 147th Ave has a pool.
Does 1020 SW 147th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1020 SW 147th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 SW 147th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 SW 147th Ave has units with dishwashers.
