1020 SW 147th Ave

Amenities
Like new condo in gated community of Cobblestone. 3-story with 3 bedrooms that consist of (2) master bedrooms upstairs; large walk-in closets; updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; tile in social areas; recessed lighting; impact-resistant windows. Rent includes HOA payment; manned gated entrance, clubhouse with recreation & fitness center, resort-style pool & sun deck, child play area, common area maintenance, exterior maintenance includes paint/roof, basic extended cable (Comcast), A/C maintenance (outside unit), fire & alarm monitoring, lawn care. Close to highways, etc.