All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 70 KINDALL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
70 KINDALL CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

70 KINDALL CIRCLE

70 Kindall Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

70 Kindall Circle, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Wexford Leas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE POOL HOME IN QUIET PALM HARBOR COMMUNITY, HOME FEATURES A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS, MALLS, RESTAURANTS, AND GULF BEACHES. LARGE BACK YARD AREA AND A BEAUTIFUL POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have any available units?
70 KINDALL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have?
Some of 70 KINDALL CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 KINDALL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
70 KINDALL CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 KINDALL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 70 KINDALL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 70 KINDALL CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 KINDALL CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 70 KINDALL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 70 KINDALL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 KINDALL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg