BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE POOL HOME IN QUIET PALM HARBOR COMMUNITY, HOME FEATURES A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CLOSE TO GREAT SCHOOLS, MALLS, RESTAURANTS, AND GULF BEACHES. LARGE BACK YARD AREA AND A BEAUTIFUL POOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 70 KINDALL CIRCLE have any available units?
70 KINDALL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.