All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 3699 Chatham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3699 Chatham Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

3699 Chatham Drive

3699 Chatham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3699 Chatham Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,767 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This req

(RLNE5668211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3699 Chatham Drive have any available units?
3699 Chatham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3699 Chatham Drive have?
Some of 3699 Chatham Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3699 Chatham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3699 Chatham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3699 Chatham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3699 Chatham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3699 Chatham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3699 Chatham Drive does offer parking.
Does 3699 Chatham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3699 Chatham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3699 Chatham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3699 Chatham Drive has a pool.
Does 3699 Chatham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3699 Chatham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3699 Chatham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3699 Chatham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg