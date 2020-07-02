Lovely Ozona apartment in park like setting in active waterfront community. 2 bedroom one bath split floorplan. Covered front porch. Sparkling clean and move in ready. Large kitchen with eating space. Full size washer and dryer in kitchen closet. Tile floors through out. Parking space assigned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have any available units?
333 LAGOON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.