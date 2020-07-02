All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 333 LAGOON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
333 LAGOON DRIVE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

333 LAGOON DRIVE

333 Lagoon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

333 Lagoon Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ozona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Ozona apartment in park like setting in active waterfront community. 2 bedroom one bath split floorplan. Covered front porch. Sparkling clean and move in ready. Large kitchen with eating space. Full size washer and dryer in kitchen closet.
Tile floors through out. Parking space assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have any available units?
333 LAGOON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have?
Some of 333 LAGOON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 LAGOON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
333 LAGOON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 LAGOON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 333 LAGOON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 333 LAGOON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 LAGOON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 333 LAGOON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 333 LAGOON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 333 LAGOON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 LAGOON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg